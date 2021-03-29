by Karishma Abhishek on  March 29, 2021 at 8:59 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Drugs For Alzheimer’s Disease Present Slower Cognitive Decline
Cholinesterase inhibitors, a group of drugs recommended for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease show persisting cognitive benefits and reduced mortality for up to five years after diagnosis as per a study at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, published in the journal Neurology.

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioral changes. It is characterized by the formation of beta-amyloid plaques and the tau proteins in the brain tissues, years before the actual symptoms occur.

Having a profound impact on the lives of both patients and their families, AD is shown to affect around 100,000 people in Sweden who live with the diagnosis. Most of those who receive a diagnosis are over 65, but some patients are diagnosed in their 50s.


Approximately SEK 60 billion a year is the current cost of care and treatment for people with dementia in Sweden. This is on a par with the cost of care and treatment of cardiovascular diseases and is twice as high as cancer care.

Effects of Cholinesterase Inhibitors

Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers in the brain that helps the neurons to communicate with each other. Changes in several of these chemical neurotransmitters are found in the brain of Alzheimer's one such including - acetylcholine. It plays a key role in cognitive functions such as memory, attention, and concentration.

The three drugs that work as cholinesterase inhibitors (acting on acetylcholine reuptake) in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease are galantamine, donepezil, and rivastigmine. Among these common treatment options of AD, the effects of the cholinesterase inhibitors on cognition have long been debated because of very few studies that have investigated their long-term effects.

The present study conducted a registry study over five years from point of diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. It included 11,652 patients treated with cholinesterase inhibitors and a matched control group of 5,826 untreated patients with the data utilized from SveDem (the Swedish Dementia Registry).

It was observed that treatment with cholinesterase inhibitors was associated with slower cognitive decline over five years, and 27% lower mortality in patients with Alzheimer's disease compared with the controls.

"Of all three drugs, galantamine had the strongest effect on cognition, which may be due to its effect on nicotine receptors and its inhibiting effect on the enzyme acetylcholinesterase, which breaks down the neurotransmitter acetylcholine," says the study's first author Hong Xu, a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences, and Society, Karolinska Institutet.

"Our results provide strong support for current recommendations to treat people with Alzheimer's disease with cholinesterase inhibitors, but also shows that the therapeutic effect lasts for a long time," says the study's last author and initiator Maria Eriksdotter, professor at the Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society, Karolinska Institutet.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
READ MORE
Diseases Related to Old Age
Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use can cause irreversible brain damage in infants and children. Learn more about toxic exposures and how to protect your child.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in IndiaCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesDementiaTop 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children