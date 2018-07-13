medindia
Drugs Combination that Boosts Immune System Among the Elderly

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 13, 2018 at 9:19 PM Drug News
A combination treatment that safely enhances the ability of the immune system to fight infections in the elderly has been identified by a research team who presented the results of their phase-2 clinical trial to the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Infections represent a leading cause of death among those over 65 years of age, a fact that has pushed researchers to investigate potential avenues for restoring the immune system's ability to recognize and neutralize threats. Previous research has demonstrated that inhibiting a protein complex named TORC1 extended lifespan and mitigated immune system decline in old mice. Building on this discovery, Joan Mannick and colleagues designed a clinical trial to investigate whether inhibiting TORC1 could preserve immune function in the elderly. They enrolled 264 healthy volunteers over the age of 65 and divided them into four groups. Three groups received different doses of either RAD001 or BEZ235, two TORC1 inhibitors, for six weeks, and one group received low doses of both compounds.

The authors found that the group receiving both inhibitors had a lower incidence of all infections for a year (1.49 infections per person) after the treatment was started compared to a group that received a placebo (2.41 infections per person). Furthermore, the treated subjects demonstrated an improved immune response towards a seasonal influenza vaccine that was administered two weeks after treatment ceased. Mannick et al. say that future studies should further assess how long the therapy's beneficial effects last, as well as determine the mechanisms responsible for the lower infection rates.

