Drug With CBD Shows Promise in Reducing Pain Post-surgery

," Alaia added.For the study, presented at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2022 Annual Meeting in Chicago, the multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial randomly sorted 99 participants across two study sites between the ages of 18 and 75 into a placebo group and a group receiving oral-absorbed CBD.Participants have been prescribed a low dose of Percocet, instructed to wean off the narcotic as soon as possible and to take the placebo/CBD three times a day for 14 days after the surgery.On the first day after surgery, patients receiving CBD experienced on average 23 percent less pain as measured by the Visual Analog Scale (VAS) pain score compared to patients receiving the placebo, highlighting that in patients with moderate pain, CBD may render a significant benefit.On both the first and second days after surgery, patients receiving CBD reported 22 to 25 percent greater satisfaction with pain control compared to those receiving placebo.Further analysis also showed that patients receiving 50 mg of CBD reported lower pain and higher satisfaction with pain control compared to patients receiving a placebo. No major side effects were reported.Source: Medindia