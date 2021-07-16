by Karishma Abhishek on  July 16, 2021 at 11:58 PM Drug News
Drug Under Investigation Shows Treatment Efficacy In Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
Investigational drug along with chemotherapy may provide benefits in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) as per a study, published in the journal Blood Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

Adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a type of blood and bone marrow cancer where the bone marrow produces abnormal myeloblasts (a type of white blood cell), red blood cells, or platelets. This condition may worsen quickly if untreated.

It is reported that only about half of patients with AML achieve long-term disease control. Many others are treated with multi-agent chemotherapy as they fail to respond to initial therapy.


"Unfortunately, patients whose cancers relapse or don't respond to initial therapy face a poor outlook, as only 30 to 40 percent of these patients respond to subsequent multi-agent chemotherapy and even fewer develop long-term remissions. Most patients will eventually succumb to their disease," says senior author Charalambos Andreadis, MD, professor of clinical medicine at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

The present study shows that investigational drug - ficlatuzumab (a first-in-class monoclonal antibody) shows clinical efficacy in relapsed/refractory AML patients when combined with chemotherapy.

"Together, our findings suggest that targeting an extracellular factor in conjunction with existing cancer therapies could be an effective therapeutic strategy for AML treatment," says Andreadis.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute myeloid Leukemia, more popularly known by its abbreviated form AML, is a fast- evolving leukemia that affects both children and adults alike
READ MORE
Neutropenic Sepsis
Neutropenic sepsis is a potentially life-threatening condition when a patient with low neutrophil counts develops an infection that spirals out of control if not treated urgently and is usually seen in cancer patients on chemotherapy.
READ MORE
Combination Therapy May Help Treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Synergistic effect of two drugs that are potent against acute myeloid leukemia (AML) when combined, but only weakly effective when used as single-agent therapy.
READ MORE
Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Key Discovery Could Lead to New Treatments
Acute myeloid leukemia stem cells lose their leukemic properties once the transcription factor is knocked down or deleted, said researchers.
READ MORE
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.
READ MORE
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.
READ MORE
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
Chronic myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of blood cancer. It is characterized by excess of WBC stem cells in the bone marrow.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Hairy Cell Leukemia
Hairy cell leukemia (HCL) is a type of leukemia where there are increased numbers of abnormal B-lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells.
READ MORE
Leukemia
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia
READ MORE
Multiple Myeloma
Multiple Myeloma caught public attention when model turned actress Lisa Ray, who worked in Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’ , declared that she had the incurable Multiple Myeloma.
READ MORE

