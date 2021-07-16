Drug Under Investigation Shows Treatment Efficacy In Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Investigational drug along with chemotherapy may provide benefits in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) as per a study, published in the journal Blood Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.



Adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a type of blood and bone marrow cancer where the bone marrow produces abnormal myeloblasts (a type of white blood cell), red blood cells, or platelets. This condition may worsen quickly if untreated.

‘Investigational drug – ficlatuzumab (a first-in-class monoclonal antibody) shows clinical efficacy in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients when combined with chemotherapy. This may help in treating the patients diagnosed with this very dangerous disease and provide new hope for life.’





"Together, our findings suggest that targeting an extracellular factor in conjunction with existing cancer therapies could be an effective therapeutic strategy for AML treatment," says Andreadis.



"Unfortunately, patients whose cancers relapse or don't respond to initial therapy face a poor outlook, as only 30 to 40 percent of these patients respond to subsequent multi-agent chemotherapy and even fewer develop long-term remissions. Most patients will eventually succumb to their disease," says senior author Charalambos Andreadis, MD, professor of clinical medicine at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

The present study shows that investigational drug - ficlatuzumab (a first-in-class monoclonal antibody) shows clinical efficacy in relapsed/refractory AML patients when combined with chemotherapy.

"Together, our findings suggest that targeting an extracellular factor in conjunction with existing cancer therapies could be an effective therapeutic strategy for AML treatment," says Andreadis.

Source: Medindia

It is reported that only about half of patients with AML achieve long-term disease control. Many others are treated with multi-agent chemotherapy as they fail to respond to initial therapy.