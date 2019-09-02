medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Drug-resistant Tuberculosis and High Mortality Rate

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 9, 2019 at 6:47 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Many drug resistance cases remain undetected due to inaccurate tests leading to patients being treated incorrectly and, thus, to more deaths, stated results published in the prestigious journal Lancet Infectious Diseases today.
Drug-resistant Tuberculosis and High Mortality Rate
Drug-resistant Tuberculosis and High Mortality Rate

Around ten million people around the world develop tuberculosis every year and 1.5 million people die from tuberculosis each year. 87% of those affected live in or come from developing countries. According to WHO, resistance to drugs used to treat tuberculosis--as well as the proliferation of multi-resistant tuberculosis strains--is one of the most pressing global health problems. WHO sees an urgent need to improve quality and coverage of diagnosis and treatment of drug-resistant tuberculosis.

This was the starting point for a comparative study led by the Institute of Social and Preventive Medicine (ISPM) at the University of Bern, Switzerland. The study compared the results of tests to detect drug resistance in patients done in developing countries with the results of testing at the Swiss tuberculosis reference laboratory in Zurich.

High mortality

Researchers collected and investigated samples and clinical data from 634 patients from heavily affected countries over the course of four years, including Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Peru and Thailand. The samples of the bacterial pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) were analyzed at the National Center for Mycobacteria at the University of Zurich. This center served as a reference laboratory and compared its results with those of the resistance tests from the various countries.

According to the reference laboratory, 7% of the bacterial cultures were shown to be resistant against one drug (monoresistant), 26% against several drugs (multiresistant), and 5% were resistant against most drugs (extensively drug resistant). In 20% of cases, the results from the local laboratories differed from those from the reference laboratory. Almost 60% of patients in whom resistance was not discovered, and who thus received insufficient treatment died. Overall, the mortality rate among patients with discrepant test results was almost twice as high as the mortality in patients for whom the test results coincided.

New tests are needed

"Patients with drug-resistant tuberculosis rely on quick and accurate test results and on treatment which starts immediately and is carried through to completion," says Kathrin Zürcher from the ISPM, co-lead author of the study. "This makes correct diagnosis even more important in the most heavily-affected countries," says Kathrin Zürcher. At present, the resistance tests available in many countries heavily affected by drug resistant tuberculosis are time-consuming and resource-intensive: results are only obtained after 8 weeks, making a quick start to the correct form of treatment impossible. "We need new, comprehensive point-of-care molecular tests which deliver results within hours or days," says Matthias Egger from the ISPM, co-last author.

There is still much work to be done

The researchers recommend investing more in the development of molecular-based tests: "Sequencing the bacteria's entire DNA offers the most promising approach when it comes to finding mutations and, with them, any resistance to drugs" says Marie Ballif, co-first author. "However, we still have a lot of work to do to make these tests viable and accessible in the countries which are most heavily affected". In the meantime, the researchers say that the capacity of tests which have thus far been recommended by the WHO must be improved to make the treatment of drug-resistant tuberculosis more effective. "If we don't improve existing tests and invest in new ones that are quicker and more accurate, we will be unable to control the spread of drug-resistant tuberculosis," says Matthias Egger.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Diet in Tuberculosis

Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

Quiz on Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is a major health care concern, especially in Africa and South East Asia. Brush up your information on tuberculosis by taking this quiz. ...

New Ways to Overcome Drug Resistance in Cancer to be identified Soon

Cancer cells are developing resistance to many drugs(chemotherapy). New drugs targeting multi-drug resistant protein(MRP1) could address this issue

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra pulmonary tuberculosis is infection of tissues and organs other than the lungs by mycobacterium tuberculosis and related organisms.

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Pleural Effusion

Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the lung. The ability of the lung to expand is affected.

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon  Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Stomach Tuberculosis

Abdominal tuberculosis, which is a form of extrapulmonary tuberculosis, affects the gastrointestinal tract, spleen, pancreas, liver, peritoneum, omentum and lymph nodes adjacent to these organs.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

More News on:

Tuberculosis Tracheostomy Pleural Effusion Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis Fever Cough Symptom Evaluation Diet in Tuberculosis Stomach Tuberculosis Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

Health Benefits of Gelatin

Ten Essential Stretches for Runners
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive