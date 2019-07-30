medindia

Drug-resistant Bacteria Spread in Europe

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 30, 2019 at 2:30 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In Europe, hospitals key in the spread of antibiotic-resistant strains of Klebsiella pneumoniae, an opportunistic pathogen that can cause respiratory and bloodstream infections in humans, revealed new research.
Drug-resistant Bacteria Spread in Europe
Drug-resistant Bacteria Spread in Europe

Certain strains of K. pneumoniae are resistant to the carbapenem antibiotics that represent the last line of defence in treating infections and are therefore regarded as extremely drug resistant (XDR).

Show Full Article


New research has found that antibiotic-resistant strains of Klebsiella pneumoniae, an opportunistic pathogen that can cause respiratory and bloodstream infections in humans, are spreading through hospitals in Europe. Certain strains of K. pneumoniae are resistant to the carbapenem antibiotics that represent the last line of defence in treating infections and are therefore regarded as extremely drug resistant (XDR).

During a Europe-wide survey of the Enterobacteriaceae family of bacteria, researchers at the Centre for Genomic Pathogen Surveillance, based at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, University of Freiburg and their partners, analysed the genomes of almost 2,000 K. pneumoniae samples taken from patients in 244 hospitals in 32 countries. The results, published today in Nature Microbiology, will inform public health efforts to control the spread of these infections in hospitals across Europe.

The high number of deaths is down to the fact that once carbapenems are no longer effective against antibiotic-resistant bacteria, there are few other options left. Infants, the elderly and immuno-compromised individuals are particularly at risk.

The survey** is the largest of its kind and is the first step towards consistent surveillance of carbapenem-resistant bacteria in Europe. More than 2,000 samples of K. pneumoniae were collected from patients across the 244 hospitals and sent to the Wellcome Sanger Institute, where the genomes of 1,700 of them were sequenced.

Researchers identified a small number of genes that, when expressed, can cause resistance to carbapenem antibiotics. These genes produce enzymes called carbapenemases, which 'chew up' the antibiotics, rendering them useless.

Of concern to public health is the recent emergence of a small number of 'high-risk' clones carrying one or more carbapenemase genes, which have spread rapidly. It is thought that the heavy use of antibiotics in hospitals favours the spread of these highly-resistant bacteria, which outcompete other strains that are more easily treatable with antibiotics.

Dr Sophia David, first author of the study, based at the Centre for Genomic Pathogen Surveillance, said: "The 'One Health'*** approach to antibiotic resistance focuses on the spread of pathogens through humans, animals and the environment, including hospitals. But in the case of carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae, our findings imply hospitals are the key facilitator of transmission - over half of the samples carrying a carbapenemase gene were closely related to others collected from the same hospital, suggesting that the bacteria are spreading from person-to-person primarily within hospitals."

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria samples were also much more likely to be closely related to samples from a different hospital in the same country rather than across countries - suggesting that national healthcare systems as a whole play an important role in the spread of these antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Despite the clear threat that carbapenem-resistant K. pneumoniae pose to patients, more effective infection control in hospitals, including consideration of how patients move between hospitals and hygiene interventions, will have an impact.

Professor Hajo Grundmann, co-lead author and Head of the Institute for Infection Prevention and Hospital Hygiene at the Medical Centre, University of Freiburg, said: "We are optimistic that with good hospital hygiene, which includes early identification and isolation of patients carrying these bacteria, we can not only delay the spread of these pathogens, but also successfully control them. This research emphasises the importance of infection control and ongoing genomic surveillance of antibiotic-resistant bacteria to ensure we detect new resistant strains early and act to combat the spread of antibiotic resistance."

The second survey of the Enterobacteriaceae bacteria family across hospitals in Europe is currently being planned. The data generated is made available through MicroReact****, a publicly-available, web-based tool developed by the Centre for Genomic Pathogen Surveillance. MicroReact will help researchers and healthcare systems to chart the spread of antibiotic resistance in pathogens like K. pneumoniae and monitor how they are evolving.

Professor David Aanensen, co-lead author and Director of the Centre for Genomic Pathogen Surveillance, said: "Genomic surveillance will be key to tackling the new breeds of antibiotic-resistant pathogen strains that this study has identified. Currently, new strains are evolving almost as fast as we can sequence them. The goal to establish a robust network of genome sequencing hubs will allow healthcare systems to much more quickly track the spread of these bacteria and how they're evolving."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

Test your Knowledge on Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance is a growing public health concern that has reached gigantic proportions. Antibiotic resistance is a change that occurs in bacteria when they are exposed to antibiotics used to treat infections caused by them. This change makes ...

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Leucine-rich Diet may Fuel Breast Cancer's Drug Resistance

Unexpected link between levels of the amino acid leucine and the development of tamoxifen resistance in ER+ breast cancer has been discovered.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Shigellosis MRSA - The Super Bug Food Safety for Health Antibiotics 

What's New on Medindia

New Hydration Sensor Device Improves Dialysis Outcomes

World ORS Day - ORS Prevents and Treats Dehydration Effectively

Health Benefits of Amaranth
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive