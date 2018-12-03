medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Drug Prices Affect Doctors and Patients Behavior

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  March 12, 2018 at 11:39 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

High prices of drugs are considered as the major reason for the patients to quit taking the drug and doctors not prescribing it. A new study found that removing this financial barrier might improve patient adherence to medications, potentially save many lives and increase the use of evidence-based therapies. The findings of the study are presented on March 11 at the American College of Cardiology annual scientific sessions meeting in Orlando.
Drug Prices Affect Doctors and Patients Behavior
Drug Prices Affect Doctors and Patients Behavior

"This study provides some good insights into medication-taking behavior and tackling the adherence problem, a big problem in the U.S," said study chair, Eric D. Peterson, executive director of the DCRI. "While financial issues are certainly part of the problem, a more complete answer will be needed to further improve adherence and patient outcomes."

The scientists enrolled 11,001 heart attack patients between June 2015 and June 2016 at hundreds of sites across the country in a study known as ARTEMIS. Doctors at participating hospitals provided usual care, but at roughly half the sites selected randomly, the cost of anti-platelet medications were offset by vouchers over the course of the study's one-year span.

Payment vouchers eliminated price differences between an older generic therapy called clopidogrel and a newer, more effective version of the therapy, ticagrelor. Doctors had full discretion on which of the two drugs to prescribe.

The study found that clinicians were indeed sensitive to their patient cost concerns. When patient co-pays were covered, doctors were more than 30 percent more likely to prescribe the more effective drug.

When patients were asked about their medication use, 80 to 85 percent reported that they filled all their prescriptions continuously, but the study's analysis of pharmacy fill data indicated that only 55 percent had been fully compliant.

Regardless of the measure of medication use, the study confirmed that more of the patients who got the pay vouchers stuck to their recommended drug regimens. But those improvements did not appear to result in a reduced rate of death, heart attacks or strokes compared with patients who got usual care.

"Our study confirms some of our thoughts on how drug prices affect doctors and patients behaviors," said lead author Tracy Wang, M.D., associate professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine and member of DRCI.

"But we still have a lot of work to do to understand how we can both measure and improve treatment adherence," Wang said. "We should consider copayment reductions as part of broader initiatives to improve medication use and clinical outcomes."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Why Are We More Prone to Heart Attacks in the Morning?

Why Are We More Prone to Heart Attacks in the Morning?

Cardioprotective molecules are found to be less in the bloodstream in the morning. The lack of these cardio-protective molecules can increase the risk of blood clots and heart attacks in those times.

First One Hour After Heart Attack Is of Utmost Importance

First One Hour After Heart Attack Is of Utmost Importance

Shortness of breath is the most common symptom of acute heart failure. From there, the symptoms become same as chronic or severe heart failure.

Only 1 in 4 Indians can recognize Heart Attack Symptoms

Only 1 in 4 Indians can recognize Heart Attack Symptoms

Indians face the highest risk of heart disease in the world. More than half the population cannot identify the signs of heart attack. There is a great need for heart attack awareness among Indians.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

 Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie addiction calculator is a quick online tool to measure selfie obsession. Are you having fun ...

 Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...