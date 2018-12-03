Drug Prices Affect Doctors and Patients Behavior

Font : A- A+



High prices of drugs are considered as the major reason for the patients to quit taking the drug and doctors not prescribing it. A new study found that removing this financial barrier might improve patient adherence to medications, potentially save many lives and increase the use of evidence-based therapies. The findings of the study are presented on March 11 at the American College of Cardiology annual scientific sessions meeting in Orlando.

Drug Prices Affect Doctors and Patients Behavior



"This study provides some good insights into medication-taking behavior and tackling the adherence problem, a big problem in the U.S," said study chair, Eric D. Peterson, executive director of the DCRI. "While financial issues are certainly part of the problem, a more complete answer will be needed to further improve adherence and patient outcomes."



‘Removing financial barriers will improve patient adherence to medicines and save many lives.’ The scientists enrolled 11,001



Payment vouchers eliminated price differences between an older generic therapy called clopidogrel and a newer, more effective version of the therapy, ticagrelor. Doctors had full discretion on which of the two drugs to prescribe.



The study found that clinicians were indeed sensitive to their patient cost concerns. When patient co-pays were covered, doctors were more than 30 percent more likely to prescribe the more effective



When patients were asked about their medication use, 80 to 85 percent reported that they filled all their prescriptions continuously, but the study's analysis of pharmacy fill data indicated that only 55 percent had been fully compliant.



Regardless of the measure of medication use, the study confirmed that more of the patients who got the pay vouchers stuck to their recommended drug regimens. But those improvements did not appear to result in a reduced rate of death, heart attacks or strokes compared with patients who got usual care.



"Our study confirms some of our thoughts on how drug prices affect doctors and patients behaviors," said lead author Tracy Wang, M.D., associate professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine and member of DRCI.



"But we still have a lot of work to do to understand how we can both measure and improve treatment adherence," Wang said. "We should consider copayment reductions as part of broader initiatives to improve medication use and clinical outcomes."







Source: Eurekalert "This study provides some good insights into medication-taking behavior and tackling the adherence problem, a big problem in the U.S," said study chair, Eric D. Peterson, executive director of the DCRI. "While financial issues are certainly part of the problem, a more complete answer will be needed to further improve adherence and patient outcomes."The scientists enrolled 11,001 heart attack patients between June 2015 and June 2016 at hundreds of sites across the country in a study known as ARTEMIS. Doctors at participating hospitals provided usual care, but at roughly half the sites selected randomly, the cost of anti-platelet medications were offset by vouchers over the course of the study's one-year span.Payment vouchers eliminated price differences between an older generic therapy called clopidogrel and a newer, more effective version of the therapy, ticagrelor. Doctors had full discretion on which of the two drugs to prescribe.The study found that clinicians were indeed sensitive to their patient cost concerns. When patient co-pays were covered, doctors were more than 30 percent more likely to prescribe the more effective drug When patients were asked about their medication use, 80 to 85 percent reported that they filled all their prescriptions continuously, but the study's analysis of pharmacy fill data indicated that only 55 percent had been fully compliant.Regardless of the measure of medication use, the study confirmed that more of the patients who got the pay vouchers stuck to their recommended drug regimens. But those improvements did not appear to result in a reduced rate of death, heart attacks or strokes compared with patients who got usual care."Our study confirms some of our thoughts on how drug prices affect doctors and patients behaviors," said lead author Tracy Wang, M.D., associate professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine and member of DRCI."But we still have a lot of work to do to understand how we can both measure and improve treatment adherence," Wang said. "We should consider copayment reductions as part of broader initiatives to improve medication use and clinical outcomes."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: