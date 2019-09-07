medindia

Drug Holiday Affects Bone Health: IOF Review

by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 9, 2019 at 8:41 PM Drug News
Effects of giving a break to bisphosphonates or denosumab therapy were reviewed in International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) paper 'Fracture risk following intermission of osteoporosis therapy'. This was published in the journal Osteoporosis International.

The widespread practice of recommending one to two year 'drug holidays' arose following concerns that long-term use of bisphosphonates is associated with rare side effects, namely atypical femoral fractures and osteonecrosis of the jaw.

However, available evidence suggests that for patients who are at high risk of fracture the risk-benefit ratio is clearly in favour of treatment continuation, with approximately 100 new fragility fractures prevented for each of these adverse events.

Lead author, Prof. Elaine Dennison, of the MRC Lifecourse Epidemiology Unit, University of Southampton, UK, stated: "Our aim was to review the available literature to assess what evidence exists to inform decision making on drug holidays and to identify any indicators that might help clinicians decide whether to continue or discontinue therapy in individual patients."

In general, few studies have fully considered this topic. However, based on the available evidence in prospective and retrospective analyses, the authors found that after stopping bisphosphonate treatment there was higher risk of new non-vertebral fractures in women who had a total hip T-score below -2.5, and the risk of clinical vertebral fractures was approximately double.

As rapid bone loss occurs following denosumab discontinuation, with the incidence of multiple vertebral fractures around 5%.

Studies that considered long-term continuation did not identify increased fracture risk, and reported only very low rates of adverse skeletal events such as atypical fractures.

Professor Serge Ferrari, co-author and Chair of the IOF Committee of Scientific Advisors added: "This review points to the need for a far more nuanced approach to drug holidays. Osteoporotic fractures can be life-threatening and have a devastating impact on quality of life.

Doctors and patients must be aware that, particularly for individuals at high risk, the benefits of staying on treatment clearly outweighs the risk of rare side effects. Furthermore, it is important to understand that bisphosphonates and denosumab are fundamentally different types of treatment which require different approaches as discontinuation of denosumab results in rapid bone loss, at least in subjects not previously exposed to long-lasting bisphosphonates."

IOF President Prof. Cyrus Cooper, co-author, concluded: "The burden of osteoporotic fractures is very high and costly, resulting in disability and loss of independence in millions of older women and men worldwide. The efficacy of proven treatments is well established with fracture reduction in the order of 50% possible. Rather than practicing indiscriminate application of drug holidays, we encourage more informed decision making and appropriate counselling of high-risk patients on the individual benefits of treatment continuation versus cessation."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Long-term Monitoring Helps Maintain Bone Health in Childhood Cancer Survivors

Chemotherapy and radiation can have long-term effects on bone health, impacting the attainment of peak bone mass, predisposing to premature low bone mineral density, impairment of bone quality or avascular necrosis of bone.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone and Vitamin D levels.

