Targeting the Acidic Environment may Improve the Efficacy of Cancer Therapy

CBX-12 utilizes a unique variant of a pH-low insertion peptide (pHLIP) that undergoes a conformational change in the presence of low pH, enabling the peptide to deliver exatecan into the cell."The novelty of CBX-12 is that it targets acidity, which is a universal feature of all tumors," said Gayle."We are, therefore, able to deliver a potent anticancer therapeutic selectively to cancer cells in a much broader patient population, as opposed to antibody-drug conjugates that are restricted primarily to patients whose tumors express high levels of a target antigen."The selective targeting of cancer cells also avoids the toxicities. In this study, Gayle and colleagues used mouse models of colorectal cancer to evaluate the impact of CBX-12 treatment on the efficacy of PD-1- and CTLA4-targeted immune checkpoint inhibitors.Gayle and colleagues recently demonstrated that treatment with CBX-12 did not induce myelosuppression in preclinical cancer models."Since CBX-12 does not lead to myelosuppression, we hypothesized that combining CBX-12 with immunotherapies could be a promising therapeutic strategy," she noted.Mice receiving the combination treatment showed delayed tumor growth, improved survival, and complete tumor regressions compared to mice treated with immune checkpoint inhibition alone.Tumor growth was delayed four times longer when CBX-12 was combined with a PD-1 inhibitor and 10 times longer when combined with a CTLA4 inhibitor.Mice that experienced complete tumor regressions demonstrated long-term immunological memory after tumor rechallenge. Injection of CBX-12-treated tumor cells into mice led to antitumor immunity upon tumor challenge, indicating that CBX-12 induced immunogenic cell death. "Our results suggest that combining CBX-12 with immune checkpoint inhibition could extend the benefit of immunotherapies to tumors that do not normally respond to them," said Gayle, noting that this could benefit a wide range of patients, 80 percent of whom have tumors that do not respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors alone.More research is required to understand the impact of the treatment in patients. A phase I clinical trial to determine the safety and recommended phase II dose of CBX-12 is currently in progress.The study was supported by Cybrexa Therapeutics, which developed CBX-12. Gayle is an employee of Cybrexa Therapeutics.Source: Medindia