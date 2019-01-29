medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Drug Compounds for Treating Aggressive Form of Leukemia

by Ramya Rachamanti on  January 29, 2019 at 1:39 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Treating recurrent acute myeloid leukemia (AML), an aggressive blood cancer that is one of the most lethal diseases, has become difficult. About 19,520 news cases are diagnosed a year, and about 10,670 people a year die from it, according to the American Cancer Society.
Drug Compounds for Treating Aggressive Form of Leukemia
Drug Compounds for Treating Aggressive Form of Leukemia

Purdue University researchers are developing a series of drug compounds that have shown promise in treating such cases. About 30 percent of AML patients have a mutation caused by a kinase called FLT3, which makes the leukemia more aggressive.

Inhibitors of FLT3, such as Radapt, approved last year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, have shown good initial response to treating leukemia. Gilteritinib, another FLT3 inhibitor, was recently approved toward the end of 2018.

But AML patients on FLT3 inhibitor therapy often relapse because of secondary mutations in the FLT3 and existing treatments have not been fully successful in treating those cases.

Researchers on a team led by Herman O. Sintim, the Drug Discovery Professor of Chemistry in Purdue's Department of Chemistry, say they have developed a series of compounds that work not only on AML with common FLT3 mutation, but also drug-resistant AML harboring problematic mutations, such as the gatekeeper F691L mutation, which some leukemia patients who relapse harbor.

"These compounds have a great potential to be the next-generation AML therapeutics for relapsed patients who no longer respond to first- or second-generation FLT3 inhibitors," Sintim said.

The results of the study were published in the journal EBioMedicine.

The research aligns with Purdue's Giant Leaps celebration, recognizing the university's global advancements made in health, longevity and quality of life as part of Purdue's 150th anniversary. This is one of the four themes of the yearlong celebration's Ideas Festival, designed to showcase Purdue as an intellectual center solving real-world issues.

Results of the study are encouraging because, while advancements have been made in many other forms of cancer over the past three decades, advancement for AML has been slow.

AML, which accounts for only about 1 percent of all cancers, occurs when blood cells fail to mature or differentiate and multiply unchecked, causing a lack of adequate oxygen-carrying red blood cells. AML is uncommon before the age of 45, but it does occur in children. The five-year survival rate is about 30 percent, and for patients over the age of 65, the five-year survival rate is less than 10 percent.

The compounds the Purdue researchers are studying, alkynyl aminoisoquinoline and alkynyl napthyridine, have been successful in preclinical studies, Sintim said. "In mouse studies, almost no leukemia burden was visible after compound treatment for only a few weeks. Crucially this new class of FLT3 inhibitor also works against drug-resistant secondary mutations, such as the problematic F691L mutatio," Sintim said.

In the clinic, the goal is to reduce leukemia levels enough so that a patient can undergo a bone marrow transplant. Most often if the leukemia burden is not drastically reduced before bone marrow transplant, there is a high likelihood that the AML will return.

Sintim said the compounds the researchers are developing have shown no signs of toxicity. Observations in clinical testing show that high doses of the compounds result in no weight loss, irritability or essential organs dysfunction.

Another advantage of the compounds the Purdue researchers are developing is they can be taken orally, which makes it easier for patients to take at home compared with an injection.

Sintim said there's much still to be learned about AML.

"Acute myeloid leukemia is not caused by only one mutation. It's caused by many mutations. What that means is that you might have an acute myeloid leukemia patient who would have one type of a mutation and you could have another one with another type of mutation and you cannot give them the same drug. Even when a patient initially presents with one type of mutation, during treatment a new mutation could emerge" he said. "So to effectively treat a cancer you need to know what the aligning mutation is, this is what is called precision medicine; tailoring a drug to a particular disease driver."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute myeloid Leukemia, more popularly known by its abbreviated form AML, is a fast- evolving leukemia that affects both children and adults alike

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of blood cancer. It is characterized by excess of WBC stem cells in the bone marrow.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Hairy Cell Leukemia

Hairy cell leukemia (HCL) is a type of leukemia where there are increased numbers of abnormal B-lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells.

Leukemia

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma caught public attention when model turned actress Lisa Ray, who worked in Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’ , declared that she had the incurable Multiple Myeloma.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Leukemia Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Acute Myeloid Leukemia Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Signature Drug Toxicity Multiple Myeloma Drugs Banned in India Bone Marrow Transplantation Hairy Cell Leukemia 

What's New on Medindia

Calcium Rich Foods

Reasons to Choose Herbal Tea over Black Tea

Health Benefits of Ridge Gourd
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive