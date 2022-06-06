Drug Combination Shows Promise in Treating Pancreatic Tumors

Patients treated with a combination of capecitabine and temozolomide had longer progression-free survival rates than those treated with temozolomide alone, as per the new study, which will be presented at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).



"This combination of drugs yielded the longest progression-free survival rates and highest response rates that have been seen in any study of this type for patients with pancreatic NETs," said Pamela Kunz, associate professor of internal medicine at Yale School of Medicine, and principal investigator of the clinical trial.