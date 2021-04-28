Droperidol Most Effective and Safe Medication for Agitation

Droperidol was found to be more effective for sedation and was linked with less number of episodes of respiratory depression compared to lorazepam or ziprasidone, as per the trial published in the Academic Emergency Medicine (AEM).



Agitation is a common presentation with symptoms ranging from a state of restlessness to overtly violent behavior and can result in injury to both patients and their caregivers.



Study compared intramuscular droperidol, ziprasidone, and lorazepam in patients with acute agitation in the emergency department, using the proportion of patients adequately sedated at 15 minutes as the primary outcome measure.



The authors suggest that larger studies are needed to confirm these findings, particularly to address safety outcomes.







