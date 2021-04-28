Droperidol Most Effective and Safe Medication for Agitation

Study compared intramuscular droperidol, ziprasidone, and lorazepam in patients with acute agitation in the emergency department, using the proportion of patients adequately sedated at 15 minutes as the primary outcome measure.
Secondary outcomes included rates of rescue medication, respiratory depression, adverse medication effects, and emergency department length of stay.
The authors suggest that larger studies are needed to confirm these findings, particularly to address safety outcomes.
