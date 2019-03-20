medindia
Drinking Very Hot Tea May Up Esophageal Cancer Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 20, 2019 at 5:47 PM Diet & Nutrition News
People who drink very hot tea are more likely to develop esophageal cancer, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Cancer.

Love to drink your tea piping hot? Beware, it could raise the risk of esophageal cancer, finds a study.
Drinking Very Hot Tea May Up Esophageal Cancer Risk

The study showed that risk of esophageal cancer more than doubled among those who regularly drank tea at 75 degrees Celsius

However, waiting for at least four minutes before drinking a cup of freshly boiled tea can reduce the risk of cancer arising from the esophagus -- the food pipe that runs between the throat and the stomach.

"Many people enjoy drinking tea, coffee, or other hot beverages. However, according to our report, drinking very hot tea can increase the risk of esophageal cancer, and it is, therefore, advisable to wait until hot beverages cool down before drinking," said lead author Farhad Islami of the American Cancer Society.

The study involved 50,045 individuals aged 40 to 75 years.

Drinking 700 ml per day of tea or more at a higher temperature (60 degrees Celsius or higher) was associated with a 90 percent higher risk of esophageal cancer, the researchers said.

The results could also be extended to coffee, hot chocolate or other hot beverages.

Esophageal cancer is the sixth most common cancer in India and the eighth most globally. It affects more men than women.

In 2016, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had warned of the cancer risk associated with drinks above 65 degrees Celsius.

Scalding water irritates the lining of the mouth and throat which can fuel tumors, scientists believe.

Source: IANS

