'Drinking Spirits to Lift Spirits’ may Hold Appeal Amid Coronavirus Stress, but Don’t Overdo: Study

‘Drinking alcohol may ease the mind among the coronavirus pandemic, but a new study suggests not to overdo it. ’

Breathe2Relax

iChill

Personal Zen

Self-Help for Anxiety Management

T2Mood Tracker

The Mindfulness App - meditate

Alcoholics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous

Smart Recovery Groups

How to grapple with the risks of substance use and misuse during this stressful time is the subject of this Q&A with Sara Dolan, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology and neuroscience at Baylor University, who has done extensive research on substance use and misuse.People have many different motivations for drinking, and I think self-isolation amplifies some of those. First, people drink to feel good. For some, being out of the normal work routine may feel like a time to let loose. People also drink to feel less bad. It would be normal to feel out of sorts now that we are social distancing. It also would be normal to feel some boredom, and certainly, we feel anxiety and uneasiness about our current circumstances. Alcohol may be seen by some as a way to cope with those negative feelings.A forced lack of access to alcohol through social distancing and bars being closed can be a great jumping-off point for someone to begin recovery, especially when people are physically distancing from the people they drink or use with. But this can be an especially tough time for people because they may not be able to cope with all the new stressors, especially if they don't have access to their typical means of coping. For example, for someone who usually relies on friends and family for support, social distancing can cause more stress. And loneliness is especially difficult when it is stacked on top of economic, illness, and other anxieties we are experiencing. It is important for us to reach out, from a distance to family and friends and other resources to help us cope positively, so we don't turn to drink or other drug use to help us cope.I worry about people who are very heavy drinkers who suddenly stop drinking. Alcohol withdrawal, which can happen when a very heavy drinker stops drinking suddenly, can be very dangerous. Symptoms include anxiety, shakiness, sweatiness, headaches, nausea, and even hallucinations - seeing and hearing things others don't see or hear — and seizures. If someone who usually drinks very heavily and suddenly stops drinking experiences these symptoms, immediate medical attention is necessary.We really all need to be compassionate toward one another, regardless of our individual struggles. This is a difficult time for everyone - it is normal during a crisis like this to feel anxious and even depressed. Support is very important, both for those who are struggling and for those who seem like they are doing fine. This support can take a lot of different forms, from offering an ear to listen to offering specific strategies, such as mutual recovery groups (such as Alcoholics Anonymous, offered online) and other coping resources, like apps.Here is a list of just a few of the apps that may help people cope with stress:There are quite a few digital resources to support recovery from alcohol and substance abuse. Here are just a few:Al-Anon Recovery Groups for loved ones of those struggling with problematic alcohol useWe know that during times of crisis, rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal behaviors increase, and those feelings and behaviors can be exacerbated by heavier alcohol or drug use. Let's do all that we can to care for those around us.Source: Newswise