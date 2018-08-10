Women are more prone to bladder infections compared to men, and almost half of the women will encounter a urinary tract infection (UTI) in their lifetime. A new study shows that increasing water intake might decrease these infections by almost half. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

Drinking More Water Reduces the Urinary Tract Infections Risk

‘Women are likelier to get bladder infection than men due to different physical anatomy where the urethra of women is shorter compared to men, which means that bacteria can enter the bladder more easily.’

Bladder infections in the early stage can be easily treated with antibiotics as they don't usually cause serious complications. But, if the treatment is delayed, they can result in kidney infections.Burning feeling while peeing, intense or frequent urges to run to the washroom although there is not a lot of urine to pass are a few common symptoms of bladder infections.The lead author of the study Dr. Yair Lotan, from the Simmons Cancer Center at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, divided the volunteers into two groups. One group was instructed to drink an additional 1.5 liters of water per day, while the other group was told to drink no extra fluid.The study revealed that the experimental group had fewer episodes of bladder infection compared to control group.It is a well-established fact that drinking plenty of water can prevent UTIs as it helps flush out bacteria that are trying to make their way to the bladder. This research helped prove that notion. While taking lots of water can be a difficult habit to get into, it is a good idea mainly for women.Source: Medindia