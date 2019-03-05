Drinking Low-calorie Beverages Do Not Help Cut Calories

Font : A- A+



Kids and teens who drink sweetened beverages including diet and regular sodas, take in more calories than kids who consume unsweetened alternatives, like water, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Pediatric Obesity.

Drinking Low-calorie Beverages Do Not Help Cut Calories



Children and teenagers who consume low-calorie sweetened beverages take in more calories on a given day compared with those who drink water, says a study.



‘Consuming low-calorie drinks cannot help kids and teens keep their weight down as ultimately they end up eating more. Hence, water should be recommended instead of fizzy drinks as the best choice. ’

Read More..



"These results challenge the utility of diet or low-calorie sweetened beverages when it comes to cutting calories and weight management," said Allison Sylvetsky, Assistant Professor at the George Washington University and lead author of the study.



The study looked at data from over 7,000 children and teenagers, enrolled in the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2011 to 2016.



Kids and teenagers reported what they ate and drank during a 24-hour period. The research team zeroed in on the reported consumption of sweetened beverages, those with low-calorie sweeteners and those with sugar.



Kids and teens who reported drinking low-calorie sweetened beverages, such as a diet soda, not only ingested extra calories compared with water drinkers but also took in more calories from added sugars in foods and beverages, said the study published in the journal Pediatric Obesity.



Source: IANS Children and teenagers who consume low-calorie sweetened beverages take in more calories on a given day compared with those who drink water, says a study.Teenagers who consumed diet beverages ended up having about the same number of calories as youth who consumed sugary beverages, the study said."These results challenge the utility of diet or low-calorie sweetened beverages when it comes to cutting calories and weight management," said Allison Sylvetsky, Assistant Professor at the George Washington University and lead author of the study.The study looked at data from over 7,000 children and teenagers, enrolled in the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2011 to 2016.Kids and teenagers reported what they ate and drank during a 24-hour period. The research team zeroed in on the reported consumption of sweetened beverages, those with low-calorie sweeteners and those with sugar.Kids and teens who reported drinking low-calorie sweetened beverages, such as a diet soda, not only ingested extra calories compared with water drinkers but also took in more calories from added sugars in foods and beverages, said the study published in the journal Pediatric Obesity.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: