medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Drinking Arsenic Contaminated Water May Change Your Heart Structure

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 7, 2019 at 2:44 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drinking arsenic contaminated water may put you at a higher risk of developing heart disease, reports a new study.
Drinking Arsenic Contaminated Water May Change Your Heart Structure
Drinking Arsenic Contaminated Water May Change Your Heart Structure

Drinking water that is contaminated with arsenic may lead to thickening of the heart's main pumping chamber in young adults, a structural change that increases the risk for future heart problems, according to new research in Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging, an American Heart Association journal.

"People drinking water from private wells, which are not regulated, need to be aware that arsenic may increase the risk for cardiovascular disease. Testing those wells is a critical first step to take action and prevent exposure," said Gernot Pichler, M.D., Ph.D., M.Sc., lead author of the study and medical specialist for Internal Medicine, Department of Cardiology at Hospital Hietzing/Heart Center Clinic Floridsdorf in Vienna, Austria, scientific collaborator at INCLIVA Health Research Institute in Valencia, Spain, and a visitor scholar in the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at Columbia University in New York City.

People are most frequently exposed to arsenic, a toxic metalloid, through drinking water in areas where groundwater is contaminated, including many American Indian tribal communities and other rural and suburban communities in the United States. Previously, several studies have shown that arsenic exposure raises the risk of heart disease and its risk factors, including high blood pressure and diabetes. This is the first study to review the question in young American Indians in Oklahoma, Arizona, and North and South Dakota.

Here, researchers reviewed data from the Strong Heart Family Study, a study evaluating cardiovascular risk factors among American Indians. Arsenic exposure was measured in urine samples from 1,337 adults (average age 30.7 years, 61% female) and the size, shape, and function of their hearts were assessed using ultrasound (echocardiography). None of the participants had diabetes or heart disease at the start of the five-year study.

Overall, arsenic exposure was higher than in the general United States population, but lower than that found in other studies conducted in Mexico and Bangladesh. With a two-fold increase in arsenic in the urine, the researchers found:
  • 47 percent greater chance of thickening of the heart's main pumping chamber (left ventricle) in the group as a whole; and
  • 58 percent greater chance of thickening of the left ventricle in participants with increased or high blood pressure (blood pressure at least 120/80 mm Hg or using pressure-lowering medication)
"The stronger association in subjects with elevated blood pressure suggests that individuals with pre-clinical heart disease might be more prone to the toxic effects of arsenic on the heart," Pichler said.

The study is limited by having only one measure of arsenic exposure, and by the lack of long-term follow-up of the participants. Although this study was performed in tribal populations in the north, central and southwestern United States, the results are likely to be generalizable to millions of people in other rural locations exposed to low or moderate levels of arsenic in their water, according to Pichler.

"The study raises the question of whether the changes in heart structure are reversible if exposure is reduced. Some changes have occurred in water sources in the study communities, and it will be important to check the potential health impact of reducing arsenic exposure," Pichler said.

"Observational studies can stimulate future research on genetic, environmental and clinical factors to shed light on the relationship between arsenic and cardiovascular disease," said editorial author, Rajiv Chowdhury, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Cardiovascular Epidemiology Unit, Department of Public Health and Primary Care, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom "These studies are important since cardiovascular disease remains the single leading cause of adult premature death worldwide and millions of individuals globally are exposed to arsenic and other metal contaminants."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Smartphone Test Can Save Millions of People From Drinking Arsenic Contaminated Water

Arsenic water contamination: Smartphone test can now help millions of people avoid drinking contaminated water, reveals a new study.

Clean Water and Sanitation For All By 2030

The United Nations University (UNU) has published an online tool coinciding with World Water Day on the 22nd March to guide nations and help them achieve the sustainable development goal (SDG) target of clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Arsenic in Groundwater Now Detectable

Researchers have now developed a new model to help predict the presence of arsenic in groundwater in regions prone to water contamination

Gut Bacteria Can Protect You From Arsenic Poisoning

New study suggests that bacteria living in your gut play a key role in protecting against arsenic poisoning.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Arsenic Poisoning

Arsenic poisoning also known as arsenicosis occurs when a persons body contains greater than normal levels of arsenic, a semi-metallic element.

Giardiasis

Giardiasis is an infection of the small intestine caused by a parasite called Giardia lamblia.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Giardiasis Amoebic Dysentery Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Heart Healthy Heart Alcohol Addiction and Women Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Arsenic Poisoning 

What's New on Medindia

Turmeric - The Miracle Medicinal Spice

'STOP' for Asthma - World Asthma Day

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive