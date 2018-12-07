medindia
Drinking Alcohol may Up Active Leg Cramps at Night Among Old Age Patients

by Iswarya on  July 12, 2018 at 10:09 AM
A strong relationship has been found between alcohol consumption and active leg cramps occurring at night among patients above 60 years, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Annals of Family Medicine.
Drinking Alcohol may Up Active Leg Cramps at Night Among Old Age Patients

In a case-control study in France, 140 general practice patients with and without leg cramps were administered a food frequency questionnaire. Researchers found an association between global consumption of alcoholic beverages and nocturnal leg cramps.

Patients drinking alcohol at least once a week had an odds ratio of 6.5 of suffering from nocturnal leg cramps. There was no linear relationship between the amount of alcohol consumed and odds of leg cramps.

In light of the negative effect that nocturnal leg cramps have on patients' quality of sleep and quality of life, the authors call for additional research to evaluate the existence of a causal link and to determine the pathophysiology of leg cramps and alcohol's impact on them.



Source: Eurekalert

