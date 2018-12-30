Drinking Alcohol In Social Gatherings Can Become Problematic As We Age

As we age, drinking alcohol in social gatherings makes us more vulnerable to alcoholism, says Brad Lander, a clinical psychologist and addiction medicine specialist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's Talbot Hall and Ohio State's College of Medicine.

And, even if you don't develop an alcohol use disorder, its important know that your body processes alcohol less efficiently the older you get, says Brad Lander, a clinical psychologist and addiction medicine specialist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's Talbot Hall and Ohio State's College of Medicine.In addition, the reasons why people are drinking may change as they grow older. Chances are, younger and middle-aged people are more likely to drink in social gatherings or celebrating with family and friends, while seniors may drink more to seek relief from the boredom, loneliness, and grief that are common with aging.Interestingly, among seniors, women are more likely than men to develop alcoholism.Alcohol consumption can pose health risks for older people. Alcohol irritates tissues throughout the body, which means that anywhere blood goes can be affected.Even after someone stops drinking, the alcohol in the stomach and intestine continues to enter the bloodstream, resulting in impaired judgment and coordination for hours, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA)."As we age, it takes longer for the body to break down alcohol. It stays in the system longer. Tolerance also decreases. Excessive drinking can compromise your immune system and can lead to some forms of cancer, " Lander said.It also can decrease the effectiveness of some medications and highly accelerate others, including over-the-counter medications such as aspirin, acetaminophen, sleeping pills, and others.Other health risks with aging and alcoholism include:Creating problems with balance and reaction times results in higher frequency of accidents, including falls.Worsening some health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, osteoporosis and liver problems.Developing early-onset dementia.Depression and suicide.Decreased sexual functioning."I'm often asked what's the best way to encourage someone to moderate their drinking? If someone hasn't developed an alcohol use disorder, simply sharing your concerns with them may be enough. This can be even more effective coming from a doctor," Lander said.If drinking has crossed over into a use disorder, more impactful measures will need to be taken, such as an intervention or behavioral contract ("If you do this... I will do this"), he added.Keep in mind that the difference between safe, moderate and heavy drinking is a personal matter and different for everyone."But the general rule of thumb is to take a close look and honestly assess if drinking is causing any life problems. If it's causing difficulties with your health, relationships, daily functioning or emotions, then it's too much," Lander said.According to the NIAAA, women are considered at low-risk for developing an alcohol-use disorder if they consume no more than three drinks on any single day and no more than seven drinks per week. For men, it is defined as no more than four drinks on any single day and no more than 14 drinks per week.For the average senior, those suggested limits are no more than seven drinks in a week, and no more than three drinks in one day.NIAAA research shows that only about two in 100 people who drink within these limits have an alcohol use disorder.There are some people, however, who should avoid alcohol completely, including:Anyone who plans to drive a vehicle or operate machinery.Anyone taking medications that interact with alcohol or have a medical condition that alcohol can aggravate.Women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant.It is possible to curb your alcohol consumption. At social gatherings, drink some nonalcoholic (water, juices, and sparkling sodas) as well as alcoholic beverages.Don't forget to eat. Food can slow the absorption of alcohol and reduce the peak level of alcohol in the body. It can also minimize stomach irritation and gastrointestinal distress the following day."A lot of drinking is 'thoughtless,' so simply ask yourself, 'Do I really want a (or another) drink?' Remember, you don't have to drink," Lander said.Source: Eurekalert