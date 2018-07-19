Drinking Alcohol in Moderate May Improve Fertility in Men

Moderate alcohol consumption improves fertility in men by increasing total sperm count, sperm volume and sperm concentration, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Andrology.

In the study of 323 men patients, 9.6 percent were abstainers, 30.0 percent drank <1-3, 30.3 percent drank 4-7, and 30.0 percent drank eight alcohol units per week. (1 unit = 125 mL wine or 330 mL beer or 30 mL spirits, all containing approximately 12.5 g of ethanol). Compared with men drinking <1-3 units per week, median semen volume was higher in the 4-7 units/week group, as was total sperm count. Association with sperm concentration was also significant, with a U-shaped trend in groups of alcohol intake.



‘Researchers suggested limiting the quantity of alcohol helps improve fertility in men.’ "As regards low intake, our findings are consistent with other research. In Italy, alcohol consumption is common but usually limited to small quantities, and this applies in particular to men referring to our Infertility Clinic," said lead author Dr. Elena Ricci, of the Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, in Italy.



"Since the dose makes the poison, they are counseled to limit but not avoid alcohol."







