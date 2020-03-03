medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. AIDS/HIV News

Drinking Alcohol Can Weaken Bones of People Living with HIV

by Iswarya on  March 3, 2020 at 1:27 PM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Any level of alcohol consumption is linked to lower levels of a protein involved in bone formation in people living with HIV, increasing the risk of osteoporosis. The findings of the study are published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research.
Drinking Alcohol Can Weaken Bones of People Living with HIV
Drinking Alcohol Can Weaken Bones of People Living with HIV

"We did not find an amount of alcohol consumption that appeared 'safe' for bone metabolism," says study lead author Dr. Theresa W. Kim, an assistant professor at BUSM and a faculty member of the Clinical Addiction Research Education (CARE) program at Boston Medical Center.

Show Full Article


"As you get older, your ability to maintain adequate bone formation declines," Kim says. "These findings suggest that for people with HIV, alcohol may make this more difficult."

"Our finding highlights an under-recognized circumstance in which people with HIV infection often find themselves: Their viral load can be well controlled by efficacious, now easier-to-take medications, while other health conditions and risks that commonly co-occur--like substance use and other medical conditions--are less well-addressed," says Dr. Richard Saitz, professor of community health sciences at BUSPH and the study's senior author.

The researchers used data from 198 participants in the Boston ARCH cohort, a long-running study led by Saitz and funded by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism that includes people living with HIV and current or past alcohol or drug use disorder. For the current study, the researchers analyzed participants' blood samples, looking at biomarkers associated with bone metabolism (a life-long process of absorbing old bone tissue and creating new bone tissue) and a biomarker associated with recent alcohol consumption. They also used data from interviews in their analyses and controlled for other factors such as age, sex, race/ethnicity, other substance use, medications, vitamin D levels, and HIV viral suppression.

The researchers found a significant association between a participant's drinking and their levels of serum procollagen type 1 N-terminal propeptide (P1NP), a marker of bone formation. For every additional drink per day, on average, a participant's P1NP levels dropped by 1.09ng/mL (the range for healthy P1NP levels is 13.7 to 42.4?ng/mL). Participants who drank more than 20 days out of each month also had lower P1NP levels than those who drank fewer than 20 days per month, and participants with high levels of the alcohol-associated biomarker also had lower P1NP levels.

"If I were counseling a patient who was concerned about their bone health, besides checking vitamin D and recommending exercise, I would caution them about alcohol use, given that alcohol intake is a modifiable risk factor and osteoporosis can lead to fracture and functional decline," says Kim, who is also a primary care physician at the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Hives Symptom Evaluation

Hives are a common result of allergic reactions. In addition, physical factors, systemic diseases and hormonal changes can also result in hives.

AIDS/HIV - Lab Tests and FAQs

Describes how screening for HIV is performed in a laboratory.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver DiseaseInfantile Cortical HyperostosisAlcoholismCannabisDrug AbuseDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseAlcohol and DrivingBubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsPancreatitisAlcohol Addiction and Women

What's New on Medindia

Sleeping During the Day May Up Diabetes, Cancer, High Blood Pressure Risk in Older People

COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus

Pericarditis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive