medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Drink 3-4 Cups of Coffee Daily to Keep Diabetes at Bay

by Iswarya on  November 15, 2018 at 5:38 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drinking three to four cups of coffee a day can reduce type-2 diabetes risk by nearly 25 percent, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Germany.
Drink 3-4 Cups of Coffee Daily to Keep Diabetes at Bay
Drink 3-4 Cups of Coffee Daily to Keep Diabetes at Bay

The effect of coffee consumption on Type-2 diabetes was found in both men and women.

The same protective effect applied to consume the same amount of decaffeinated coffee, the study showed.

It was not just caffeine, but a mix of compounds including hydroxycinnamic acids notably chlorogenic acid, trigonelline, diterpenes, eg cafestol and kahweol, and caffeic acid, that is said to be the reason behind the link, said Mattias Carlstrom, Associate Professor from the Karolinska Institutet, Sweden.

For the study, the team reviewed 30 prospective studies, with a total of 1,185,210 participants.

Professor Kjeld Hermansen from the Aarhus University in Denmark, suggests that many factors may be involved including an antioxidant effect, an anti-inflammatory effect, thermogenic effects or the modulation of microbiome diversity.

Coffee also caused a cascade of other beneficial changes in the fatty liver and inflammatory adipocytokines related to reduced diabetes risk.

Also, coffee plays a significant role in boosting energy and attention levels, lowers risk of depression, multiple sclerosis, helps burn fat as well as prevents the onset of both Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, previous research has shown.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Diabetes and Diet

Diet plays a significant role in controlling diabetes. Most cases of diabetes are preventable with healthy lifestyle changes.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health

Caffeine sensitivity decides if coffee is good or bad for you. However drinking coffee preferably without caffeine may be good for your health.

Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally

An Article about the natural remedies available at home to treat diabetes effectively and efficiently.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Paralysis

Paralysis

Paralysis is a condition where there is a loss of muscle function as well as sensory loss, which ...

 Swine Flu

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has ...

 Body Wraps for Slimmer

Body Wraps for Slimmer

Body wraps is an all natural remedy to slenderizing & contouring your body that not just hydrate ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive