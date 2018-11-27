medindia
Dried Fruits and Health Bars for a Healthy Living

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 27, 2018 at 9:09 AM Diet & Nutrition News
People have taken to eating dried fruits and bars, which provides them with natural nutrients for a healthy living.
Dried Fruits and Health Bars for a Healthy Living

V.V. Mani, Director, Operations, Unibic, and Suhasni Sampath, Co-Founder, Yoga Bars, explain how dry fruits and nuts used in health snack bars help the cause of healthy living:

* Dried fruits generally contain more fiber than the same-sized serving of their fresh counterparts. Fiber helps in keeping your digestive system running smoothly.

* The various dry fruits are packed naturally with a mix of nutritional elements like potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, iron, carotenoids, antioxidants, vitamins, dietary fiber, flavonoids, selenium and more apart from the good quality fat and protein that these provide.

These help in various ways like increase of good cholesterol, reduction in bad cholesterol, maintaining blood pressure , blood sugar control, thyroid control, improving heart function, bowel movement, skin health, hair control, cancer fighting properties, improving bone health, improved vision, easing digestion and fighting anaemia to name a few. Many of the dry fruits are low in glycemic index, and so, they help slow release of energy and control blood sugar.

Because most of the water is extracted from fruits, their nutrients are condensed into a small package. Dried fruits like apricots, raisins, prunes and figs contain high amounts of beta carotene, vitamin E, niacin, iron, magnesium, potassium and calcium.

* Dried fruits contain little to no fat. They also contain significant calories per serving, making them a natural source of energy for athletes. They are also a good supplement for people seeking to gain weight in a healthy way.



Source: IANS

