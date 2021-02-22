by Angela Mohan on  February 22, 2021 at 11:13 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Process Begins for COVID-19 Vaccine's Emergency Use
Dr. Reddy's has started the process with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Russian vaccine candidate, Sputnik V.

As part of the review process, Dr Reddy's will present the safety profile of the Phase 2 study, and interim data of the Phase 3 study, which is expected to complete by February 21.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is one of only three vaccines in the world with an efficacy of 91.6 per cent and has most authorizations granted with 26 countries globally.


"The efficacy of Sputnik V was reported to be 91.6 per cent by the Lancet, which is an impressive development in the fight against Covid-19," G.V. Prasad, Co-chairman and Managing Director, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, said in a statement.

"The initiation of the EUA process will be a critical step forward for us in ensuring speedy access to the Sputnik V vaccine in India," he added.

In September 2020, Dr. Reddy's partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of the Sputnik V and for its distribution rights in India.

The vaccine, based on a platform of human adenoviral vectors, is currently undergoing Phase 3 clinical trial in India.

Registered by Russia on August 11, 2020 Sputnik V became the world's first Covid-19 vaccine.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Approved by WHO
The two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use including the one produced by the Serum Institute of India have been approved by WHO.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety
Road accidents are one of the significant causes of disability, injury and death in the world. Every hour, nearly 14 lives are lost due to road accidents in India.
READ MORE
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

EmergencyAlarming Facts about Road Traffic AccidentsRoad Traffic Accidents and Road SafetyWomen More Prone to Road RageCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake