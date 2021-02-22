Process Begins for COVID-19 Vaccine's Emergency Use

"The efficacy of Sputnik V was reported to be 91.6 per cent by the Lancet, which is an impressive development in the fight against Covid-19," G.V. Prasad, Co-chairman and Managing Director, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, said in a statement."The initiation of the EUA process will be a critical step forward for us in ensuring speedy access to the Sputnik V vaccine in India," he added.In September 2020, Dr. Reddy's partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of the Sputnik V and for its distribution rights in India.The vaccine, based on a platform of human adenoviral vectors, is currently undergoing Phase 3 clinical trial in India.Registered by Russia on August 11, 2020 Sputnik V became the world's first Covid-19 vaccine.Source: IANS