Downsides of a Stress-Free Life

Almeida said.
"So experiencing these stressors may not be pleasant but they may force you to solve a problem, and this might actually be good for cognitive functioning, especially as we grow older,"
he adds.
Several studies have shown associations between stress and high risk for many negative outcomes (for instance, chronic illness or emotional well-being). However, Almeida points out that limited research is available on the assumption that the less stress someone experiences the more healthy they will be.
The study involved 2,711 participants, who completed a short cognition test before the start of the study. The participants were then interviewed for eight consecutive nights, and questioned on their mood, chronic conditions they may have, their physical symptoms (headaches, coughs or sore throats) and what they did during that day.
They were also asked to report the number of stressors and the number of positive experiences they had experienced in the previous 24 hours.
Analysis revealed that nearly 10% of participants reported no stressors throughout the study, and these people were less likely to have chronic health conditions and they experienced better moods throughout the day.
However, these people also performed lower on the cognition test, with the difference equaling more than eight years of aging. Further, they were also less likely to report giving or receiving emotional support and to experience positive things happening throughout the day.
"I think there's an assumption that negative events and positive events are these polar opposites, but in reality they're correlated,"
Almeida said. "But really, I think experiencing small daily stressors like having an argument with somebody or having your computer break down or maybe being stuck in traffic, I think they might be a marker for someone who has a busy and maybe full life. Having some stress is just an indicator that you are engaged in life."
Almeida explained that stressors are events that create challenges in our lives and he believes that experiencing stressors is part of life.
