medindia

Down Syndrome Treatment: Fresh Insights

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 25, 2019 at 11:20 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Rutgers-led team uses stem cell-based disease models to pinpoint gene linked to impaired memory in Down syndrome.
Down Syndrome Treatment: Fresh Insights
Down Syndrome Treatment: Fresh Insights

Using stem cells that can turn into other cells in the brain, researchers developed two experimental models - a living 3D "organoid" model of the brain and a mouse brain model with implanted human cells - to investigate early brain development linked to Down syndrome, according to the study in the journal Cell Stem Cell. The study focused on human chromosome 21 gene OLIG2. "Our results suggest the OLIG2 gene is potentially an excellent prenatal therapeutic target to reverse abnormal embryonic brain development, rebalance the two types of neurons in the brain - excitatory and inhibitory, and a healthy balance is critical - as well as improve postnatal cognitive function," said Peng Jiang, assistant professor in the Department of Cell Biology and Neuroscience at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

Usually, a baby is born with 46 chromosomes, but babies with Down syndrome have an extra copy of chromosome 21. That changes how a baby's body and brain develops, which can lead to mental and physical challenges, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal condition diagnosed in the United States, affecting about one in 700 babies, and about 6,000 infants are born each year with the condition.

The researchers obtained skin cells collected from Down syndrome patients and genetically reprogrammed those cells to human-induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs). Resembling embryonic stem cells, the special cells can develop into many different types of cells, including brain cells, during early life and growth and are useful tools for drug development and disease modeling, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Using brain cells derived from stem cells with an extra copy of chromosome 21, the scientists developed the 3D brain organoid model, which resembles the early developing human brain. They also developed the mouse brain model, with stem cell-derived human brain cells implanted into the mouse brain within a day after the mice were born. They found that inhibitory neurons - which make your brain function smoothly - were overproduced in both models, and adult mice had impaired memory. They also found that the OLIG2 gene plays a critical role in those effects and that inhibiting it led to improvements.

The combination of the brain organoid and mouse brain model could be used to study other neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder. It may also help scientists better understand the mechanisms in Alzheimer's disease. Down syndrome patients often develop early-onset Alzheimer's disease, Jiang noted.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Down Syndrome

Down Syndrome is a congenital disorder among children commonly born to older mothers. The condition is also known as 'Up syndrome' because of the cheerful persona of the Down children.

Test your Knowledge on Down Syndrome

Down syndrome also known as Trisomy 21 is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of a third copy of chromosome 21. Down syndrome leads to impairments in cognitive ability and physical growth of the ...

Sundown Syndrome: Circadian Clock Controls Rhythms of Aggression

Sundowning or sundown syndrome causes a sudden worsening of confusion, agitation, and aggression in patients with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, which was found to be governed by the body's internal biological clock.

More News on:

Down Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Measles Vaccination in the US: Need of the Hour!

Hand Sanitizers - Interesting Facts You Must Know

Health Benefits of Buttermilk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive