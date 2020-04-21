The oncology market is saturated with new drugs that target the immune
system, however, these only target part of the problem caused by cancer's
ability to hide from the immune system.
Miguel Ferreira, Oncology & Hematology Analyst at GlobalData, comments:
"To achieve the full potential of this strategy, new targets that
independently trigger immune activation in addition to blocking
cancer-mediated suppression of the immune system are needed."
One of the current strategies using checkpoint inhibitors in certain
cancer types involves treating with a PD-1 inhibitor, which blocks the
ability of the cancer to silence necessary immune cells, and adding a
second drug, such as an angiogenesis inhibitor to help stabilize the
response by disrupting the tumor microenvironment.
What is currently
missing is a third component, a drug targeting a co-stimulatory T-cell
receptor which must directly, and independently, activate T-cells to
initiate an immune response.
Ferreira says: "CD40 has been identified as the leading stimulatory
receptor in T-cells that would allow for a three-drug combination strategy
by being the agent involved in directly activating the immune response. As
a single drug treatment, the dose required to get a sufficient effect
might be too high and therefore too toxic but when used in combination, a
lower dose can contribute to the potential synergism between drugs
targeting different aspects of the immune system against cancer."
Solid tumours have presented a particular challenge since these develop
particular resistance mechanisms against treatment. There are some trials
by Roche and BMS which explore this three-drug combination strategy and
are estimated to be completed by 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Once CD40
agonists become an established part of the treatment paradigm in solid
tumours, interest will increase in bringing a similar approach to
hematological malignancies.
Ferreira concludes: "CD40 would equally be a key component in combination
treatments for hematological malignancies, however, an eventual three-drug
combination would include a third non-redundant novel checkpoint inhibitor
targeting LAG-3, CD47 or TIM-3 rather the stabilising agent used for solid
tumours."
