Don't Travel for Thanksgiving: CDC

‘Traveling for Thanksgiving: CDC COVID-19 guidelines say stay at home.’

It plans to explain that anyone not living in the same residence for a consecutive period of 14 days is not considered part of "household" for the purpose of Thanksgiving travel guidance.The country is bracing for the winter weather, flu season and holiday travel, all of which are expected to amplify the domestic outbreak of Covid-19 that has already blown past 11.5 million cases and 250,000 deaths.The latest million cases have came in a record-smashing timeframe of less than a week.Source: IANS