by Colleen Fleiss on  November 19, 2020 at 11:41 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Don't Travel for Thanksgiving: CDC
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned Americans not to travel during Thanksgiving.

The warning comes amid a renewed surge of coronavirus cases in the country. Hospitals are overwhelmed and doctors are begging people to mask up and hunker down.

The CDC is coming out with new guidelines on Thursday with detailed recommendations which will re-define the meaning of "household".


It plans to explain that anyone not living in the same residence for a consecutive period of 14 days is not considered part of "household" for the purpose of Thanksgiving travel guidance.

The country is bracing for the winter weather, flu season and holiday travel, all of which are expected to amplify the domestic outbreak of Covid-19 that has already blown past 11.5 million cases and 250,000 deaths.

The latest million cases have came in a record-smashing timeframe of less than a week.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Mindful Eating for Healthy Thanksgiving 2016
Enjoying a hearty thanksgiving meal with just a few changes in the food choices we make and portion size can help us keep away from overeating.
READ MORE
Thanksgiving 2016: Turkey Domestication Started 1,500 Years Ago
The researchers discovered the eggs during an excavation in Oaxaca that was home to the Zapotec people going back thousands of years.
READ MORE
Online Shoppers Set New Sales Record On Thanksgiving Day
Online shoppers spent more than $1.7 billion on online purchases on Thanksgiving Day, which showed an increase of 25 percent from the same period of time last year.
READ MORE
New York Excited for Thanksgiving Day Parade Despite Fears About Terrorism
It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to take part in one of America's most iconic events- the Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

TravelTravel Health