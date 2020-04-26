Don’t Ignore Signs of Stroke or Heart Attack During COVID-19 Crisis: Study

‘During COVID-19 crisis, heart attack and stroke symptoms should not be ignored.’

"Heart attack symptoms should never be ignored," said Joseph Parrillo, M.D, Cardiologist and Chairman of the Heart and Vascular Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center. "Heart muscle dies when the blood flow is restricted for too long. In the event that the heart attack puts you into cardiac arrest, there's a small window of time that medical professionals can get your heart beating again.""Likewise, when it comes to treating a stroke, every minute matters. We often say time is brain as it's critical to seek care immediately because the longer your brain is without oxygen, the higher your chances for disability or death when experiencing a stroke," said Martin Gizzi, M.D, Neurologist and Director of the Cerebrovascular Diseases Program at Hackensack University Medical Center. "If someone is having a major stroke and it is caught in time, we can provide treatment that can recover function almost immediately but if you wait too long, those deficits become permanent."According to the hospital, following are emergent warning signs that should never be ignored:Stroke• Balance issues• Vision problems• Facial drooping• Arm weakness• Speech difficultyHeart attack• Chest discomfort - pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain• Discomfort in other areas of the upper body like the arms, back, neck, jaw or stomach• Shortness of breath• Other signs including cold sweats, nausea or lightheadednessDr. Martin Gizzi, Neurologist and Director of the Cerebrovascular Diseases Program at Hackensack University Medical Center.Dr. Joseph Parrillo, Cardiologist and Chairman of the Heart and Vascular Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center.For more information, please call Mary McGeever, manager, Public Relations at 551-795-1675.Source: Newswise