Dogs Truly Are Humanity's Best Friend

‘Dogs could detect the metabolic products excreted by COVID-positive individuals through their sweat glands with an accuracy rate of 83-100%’

Read More..

Source: Medindia

Researchers Tommy Dickey and Heather Junqueira have found that trained medical scent dogs can effectively identify individuals who may be infected with the SARD-CoV-2 virus.The authors state that the canine sense of smell gives dogs the ability to detect molecules even in tiny concentrations - one part in a quadrillion compared with one part in one billion for humans. Their large nasal area and the structure of their noses (which allows inflow through the nostrils and outflow through nasal folds) are an added benefit.In addition, dogs have 125-300 million olfactory cells, and a third of their brain is devoted to interpreting odors, giving them the ability to detect the volatile organic compounds indicating the presence of COVID.There were 18 dogs selected for the study who could detect the metabolic products excreted by COVID-positive individuals through their sweat glands (since the virus itself has no odor) with an accuracy rate of 83-100% with only four days of training.Dickey said.Another randomized, double-blind controlled pilot study by a German research group employed eight scent detection dogs, trained for a week. With 1,012 samples of saliva, the dogs had an average detection rate of 94%.The German study also revealed that the sensitivity level (ability to detect a true positive) of the dogs ranged from 67.9% to 95.2%. The specificity level (ability to detect a true negative) ranged from 92.4% to 98.9%.The German study authors suggest future studies to focus more on identifying different phases of infection since the study used positive samples from severely affected individuals and negative samples from people with no symptoms.Previous studies, including Junqueira's own published results, have shown that dogs can detect other diseases too. Her study showed that scent dogs could effectively detect non-small cell lung cancer.Junqueira explains,The total time for detection was only a few minutes or less in all the US experiments. A UK based research group plans to train and deploy dogs at airports and ports of entry as part of the COVID-19 screening process.Whether dogs can catch and transmit COVID-19 is still a topic of ongoing research, but evidence points to a low transmission likelihood. However, precautionary measures should be taken.