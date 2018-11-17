medindia
Does Weight History Predict Risk of Early Death?

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 17, 2018 at 2:20 PM Research News
A patient's weight history can help identify those at increased risk of dying, reports a new study.
Using data for nearly 6,200 people from the Framingham Heart Study, this study incorporated weight history to examine the association between obesity and risk of death because many studies typically rely on weight status at a single point in time.

A team of researchers found an association between maximum body mass index (BMI) over 24 years of weight history and risk of death, with increasing risk for obese individuals compared to those who were normal weight.

Maximum BMI in the normal-weight range was associated with the lowest risk of death, pointing to the importance of obesity prevention.

The authors of the study are Ching-Ti Liu, Ph.D., Boston University School of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts, and co-authors.

Source: Eurekalert

