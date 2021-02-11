About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Does Weight Gain During Pregnancy Influence a Newborn's Allergic Diseases Risk?

by Dr Jayashree on November 2, 2021 at 9:51 PM
Font : A-A+

A mother's weight before pregnancy may impact their newborn's risk of developing allergic diseases in early childhood, whereas weight gain during pregnancy did not seem to have the same effect.

This finding is found in the largest University of Ottawa-led study of nearly 250,000 children in Ontario over seven years.

Advertisement


In Canada, approximately 30% of the population suffers from at least one allergic disease, with an even greater prevalence among children.

Globally, trends in allergic diseases have reached epidemic proportions, becoming the most common and earliest-onset group of chronic diseases.

Here are the key points from the study, conducted with the help of the School of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Faculty of Medicine:
Advertisement

No link is found between a mother's weight gain during pregnancy and childhood allergic disease.

Children born to obese mothers in pregnancy were more likely to develop asthma, but slightly less likely to develop dermatitis and anaphylaxis.

Specifically, children born to obese mothers before pregnancy had an 8 percent higher risk of developing asthma.

Approximately half of the infants were born to overweight or obese mothers and a third to mothers who gained excess weight during pregnancy.

Mothers are entering pregnancy overweight/obese, gaining excess weight during pregnancy, and many children are developing the allergic disease in early childhood.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< New Antibody for COVID-19 and Variants Discovered
New Study Examined Household COVID-19 Transmission in Pet O... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life
Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Allergy Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Zone Diet Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Height and Weight-Kids Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery 

Recommended Reading
Healthy Weight Gain during Pregnancy
Healthy Weight Gain during Pregnancy
Recommended weight gain during pregnancy is determined as per pre-pregnancy weight and BMI. Healthy ...
Obesity during Pregnancy: Know the Risks
Obesity during Pregnancy: Know the Risks
Women with a body mass index >30 are obese and are at a higher risk for gestational diabetes during ...
Pregnancy and Complications
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late ......
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of ......
Allergy
Allergy
An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic react...
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of ...
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind...
Home Pregnancy Test
Home Pregnancy Test
A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts ...
Pregnancy
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimeste...
Trimester of pregnancy
Trimester of pregnancy
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first ......
Zone Diet
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins ....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close