Does Weight Gain During Pregnancy Influence a Newborn's Allergic Diseases Risk?

Globally, trends in allergic diseases have reached epidemic proportions, becoming the most common and earliest-onset group of chronic diseases.Here are the key points from the study, conducted with the help of the School of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Faculty of Medicine:No link is found between a mother's weight gain during pregnancy and childhood allergic disease.Children born to obese mothers in pregnancy were more likely to develop asthma, but slightly less likely to develop dermatitis and anaphylaxis.Specifically,Approximately half of the infants were born to overweight or obese mothers and a third to mothers who gained excess weight during pregnancy.Mothers are entering pregnancy overweight/obese, gaining excess weight during pregnancy, and many children are developing the allergic disease in early childhood.Source: Medindia