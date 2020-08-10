by Iswarya on  October 8, 2020 at 10:03 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Does Wearing Eyeglasses Help Keep Coronavirus Out?
We've all been advised to protect ourselves against SARS-CoV-2 virus infection during the current pandemic that causes COVID-19 by physical distancing, masking, and frequent hand-washing. But, a research team in China implies that a fourth defensive measure might also help: eye protection. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology.

However, Johns Hopkins Medicine experts report that it doesn't mean everyone should wear a pair of Clark Kent spectacles to improve their "superpowers" during a coronavirus attack.

Weibiao Zeng and colleagues at three other Chinese medical institutions did a retrospective study using 276 people living in China's Hubei Province who tested positive for the COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic. The researchers discovered that the proportion of patients wearing eyeglasses over eight hours per day was significantly lower than the general population.


From these data, the researchers claim that wearing eyeglasses more than a third of the day could provide some protection against COVID infection and that eyeglasses may serve as a partial barrier to help keep people from touching their eyes.

"The findings, although interesting, should not be regarded as conclusive proof that the general public should start wearing goggles or other ocular personal protective equipment, face shields, along with wearing masks and not touching their eyes to obtain any substantial protection from COVID-19 infection," states Lisa Maragakis at the Johns Hopkins University School.

Maragakis says there are various reasons for her caution.

"The study looks at a time very early in the COVID pandemic before universal masking, physical distancing became common prevention practices. There may be confounding variables or an alternative explanation for the possible protective effect of eyeglasses, and the data on the general population against which the eyeglasses-wearing habits of the study patients are compared were collected years ago in a different region of China," she reveals.

However, Maragakis says more studies using data from both people who previously had coronavirus and from patients newly diagnosed with the disease would help verify the study's findings and better define any benefit for the general public by adding eye protection as defensive practice.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus: Mother-to-Child Vertical Transmission Routes Identified
Vertical transmission routes of coronavirus from mother to newborn have been identified and defined with more clarity. The transmission happens when the mother is pregnant with the baby, soon after delivery or by superficial exposure to coronavirus.
READ MORE
Latest Study Shows How Indians are Practicing Social Distancing to Fight the Coronavirus
India is under strict lockdown and over 50,000 coronavirus cases are in the country. The entire nation has been cautiously quarantining themselves to stop the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing remains the most effective tool against the ...
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
Hyperopia
Long sightedness also known as hyperopia or farsightedness is a common vision problem. Long-sighted people have difficulty seeing near objects than distant objects.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

hyperopiaMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake