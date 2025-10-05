Does Prenatal Zika Alter a Child’s Immune System?

Wayne State study finds prenatal Zika exposure causes lasting, sex-specific changes to infants’ immune systems.



A new study has uncovered that exposure to the( )The research found that these changes are particularly pronounced in the frontline immune cells responsible for defending the body against infections, suggesting that prenatal Zika exposure may have long-term implications for how the immune system functions differently in male and female infants.The study, “Prenatal exposure to Zika virus shapes offspring neutrophil function in a sex-specific manner,” was led by Dr. Jiahui Ding, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology in Wayne State’s School of Medicine.“We discovered that when asaid Ding. “This occurs even if the infection is mild or asymptomatic in the mother and does not lead to obvious congenital birth defects in the offspring.”Ding and her research team discovered that male offspring are more affected by Zika infection during pregnancy; when exposed to the Zika virus in the womb, they exhibited slower growth compared to control males.In addition, they showed an overly exaggerated and delayed inflammatory response when later challenged with a simulated bacterial infection. This finding suggests male offspring are at a higher risk for chronic inflammation and tissue damage later in life if they were exposed to the Zika virus before birth.The research team also identified a sex-specific effect linked to how the placenta responded to the virus. Male placentas showed a stronger activation of immune-related signaling pathways (like IFN-β and IL-1β), whereas the female placenta showed more metabolic adaptations. In their mouse model, the virus did not reach the fetus. Instead, it was the placenta’s immune response that had the major effect on the developing offspring.The function of neutrophils — the most critical "first responder" cells of the innate immune system — is compromised in Zika virus-exposed offspring of both sexes.The neutrophils showed a reduced reactive oxygen species production, which indicates being less effective at generating the necessary toxic chemicals required to kill the virus pathogens. The team also discovered a defectiveThe team also pinpointed a protein called A20 (Tnfaip3) as a crucial sex-dimorphic regulator of neutrophil activation and survival.The upregulation of A20 specifically in male neutrophils after Zika virus exposure likely contributes to their dampened inflammatory response in vitro and helps promote neutrophil survival.“Our research showed thatsaid Ding.“Our research shows that even children exposed to Zika virus before birth who appear healthy may have altered immune defenses that require long-term monitoring. While we focused on Zika, these findings may also apply to other viral infections, such as COVID-19, highlighting the importance of monitoring and supporting the immune system of virus-exposed children. In addition, our results underscore the ongoing need to prevent viral transmission, particularly in high-risk areas and among pregnant women.”Source-Eurekalert