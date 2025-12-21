REGISTER
Does Pancreatic Surgery Raise the Risk of New-Onset Diabetes?

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 21 2025 8:14 PM

New-onset diabetes after partial pancreatic surgery is a serious complication that needs early detection, close monitoring, and proper care.

Does Pancreatic Surgery Raise the Risk of New-Onset Diabetes?
New systematic review examined the risk of developing new-onset diabetes mellitus (NODM) after surgery for pancreatic adenocarcinoma by analyzing data from 45 previously published studies. The findings revealed that nearly one in four patients developed diabetes following partial removal of the pancreas, underscoring how common and clinically significant this complication is. ()
The authors highlight that diabetes should be recognized as a frequent and serious outcome of pancreatic surgery, particularly among patients with known risk factors, and stress the importance of early diagnosis, close monitoring, and structured management to improve postoperative outcomes. This systematic review was led by Adavikolanu Kesava Ramgopal of AIIMS Mangalagiri and Kondeti Ajay Kumare of AIIMS Bibinagar.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Nearly 1 in 4 patients develop #diabetes after partial removal of the #pancreas. New data emphasizes that diabetes isn't just a risk—it’s a common and serious complication. Early identification of high-risk patients is essential for better postoperative outcomes. #PancreaticHealth #PancreaticSurgery #PancreaticCancer

What is Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic adenocarcinoma is one of the most aggressive forms of cancer, with limited treatment options and low survival rates. Surgical procedures such as pancreaticoduodenectomy and distal pancreatectomy are standard treatments aimed at removing cancerous tissue. However, because the pancreas is essential for regulating blood sugar, these procedures may significantly affect endocrine function, leading to diabetes.

The review examined studies published between 2000 and 2025 involving patients who underwent either pancreaticoduodenectomy (removal of the head of the pancreas) or distal pancreatectomy (removal of the tail and body). The overall incidence of NODM was 24.5%.

Among patients who underwent pancreaticoduodenectomy, 23.2% developed diabetes, while the rate increased to 26.3% in those who had a distal pancreatectomy. This difference is likely due to the loss of insulin-producing cells that are more concentrated in the tail and body of the pancreas.

Key Risk Factors for New-Onset Diabetes After Pancreatic Surgery

Several risk factors for developing NODM after surgery were also identified in the review. These include older age, high body mass index (BMI), elevated blood sugar before surgery, a history of chronic pancreatitis, and a smaller remaining portion of the pancreas after resection. Postoperative complications, such as infection or inflammation, also increased the risk.

The authors highlight the importance of early screening and long-term blood sugar monitoring in patients undergoing pancreatic surgery. Recognizing which patients are more vulnerable can help guide postoperative care and reduce the long-term burden of diabetes.

By summarizing evidence from multiple countries and studies, this review provides valuable insight into the frequency and causes of diabetes after pancreatic cancer surgery. The authors call for larger prospective studies and the development of standardized monitoring protocols to improve outcomes for these patients.

References:
  1. Incidence and risk factors for new-onset diabetes mellitus (NODM) in post-pancreatectomy patients diagnosed with pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PAC): A systematic review - (https://www.oncoscience.us/article/637/text/)
Source-Eurekalert
