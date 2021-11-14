About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Does Obesity Increase Gum Disease Risk?

by Dr Jayashree on November 14, 2021 at 12:53 PM
Font : A-A+

Does Obesity Increase Gum Disease Risk?

Chronic inflammation caused by obesity may trigger the development of cells that break down bone tissue, including the bone that holds teeth in place, according to new research at the University at Buffalo The research findings are published in the Journal of Dental Research.

Bone loss is a major symptom of gum disease and may ultimately lead to tooth loss. Also known as periodontal disease, gum disease affects more than 47% of adults 30 years and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement


𨯗lthough there is a clear relationship between the degree of obesity and periodontal disease, the mechanisms that underpin the links between these conditions were not completely understood,� says Keith Kirkwood, DDS, Ph.D., professor of oral biology in the UB School of Dental Medicine.

New research promotes the concept that the expansion of a group of immune cells regulated in any illness during obesity are transformed as bone destroying cells which progresses to a gum disease called periodontitis.
Advertisement

The study examined two groups of mice fed vastly different diets over 16 weeks: one group a low-fat diet that derived 10% of energy from fat, the other group a high-fat diet that drew 45% of energy from fat.

The investigation found that the high-fat diet group experienced obesity, more inflammation, and a greater increase of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC), a group of immune cells that increase during illness to regulate immune function in the bone marrow and spleen compared to the low-fat diet group.

The high-fat diet group also developed a significantly larger number of osteoclasts (a cell that breaks down bone tissue) and lost more alveolar bone (the bone that holds teeth in place).

Also, the expression of 27 genes tied to osteoclast formation was significantly elevated in the group fed a high-fat diet.

These findings shed more light on the mechanisms behind other chronic inflammatory, bone-related diseases that develop concurrently with obesity, such as gum disease, arthritis, and osteoporosis.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Revealing the New Underrated Factor Associated With Aging
Know the COVID-19 Immunity Level Within 10-minutes >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Diabetes Day 2021 -
World Diabetes Day 2021 - "Access to Diabetes Care: If Not Now, When?"
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
Teething
Teething
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Obesity Tooth Decay Gum Recession Swollen Gums Tooth Discoloration Nervous Tic Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Liposuction 

Recommended Reading
Periodontitis
Periodontitis
Periodontitis or pyorrhea is infection and inflammation of ligament tissues that surround and ......
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Good oral hygiene is the to healthy teeth during old age. Correct brushing techniques and regular .....
Tooth Loss – A Risk Factor for Dementia
Tooth Loss – A Risk Factor for Dementia
Dementia and Oral Health: The affinity between the number of teeth missing and the diminishing ......
Good Oral Hygiene Helps Reduce COVID-19 Severity
Good Oral Hygiene Helps Reduce COVID-19 Severity
Simple oral hygiene measures could reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission from the mouth to ......
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Gum Recession
Gum Recession
Gum recession or receding gums is a gum disease due to periodontitis. It causes loose teeth, bleedin...
Liposuction
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition...
Nervous Tic
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affe...
Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the heal...
Swollen Gums
Swollen Gums
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Swollen Gums...
Tooth Decay
Tooth Decay
Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection ca...
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental .....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close