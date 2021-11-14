Does Obesity Increase Gum Disease Risk?

Advertisement

New research promotes the concept thatThe study examined two groups of mice fed vastly different diets over 16 weeks: one group a low-fat diet that derived 10% of energy from fat, the other group a high-fat diet that drew 45% of energy from fat.The investigation found that the high-fat diet group experienced obesity, more inflammation, and a greater increase of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC), a group of immune cells that increase during illness to regulate immune function in the bone marrow and spleen compared to the low-fat diet group.Also, the expression of 27 genes tied to osteoclast formation was significantly elevated in the group fed a high-fat diet.These findings shed more light on the mechanisms behind other chronic inflammatory, bone-related diseases that develop concurrently with obesity, such as gum disease, arthritis, and osteoporosis.Source: Medindia