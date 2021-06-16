by Jayashree on  June 16, 2021 at 8:26 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Does Maternal Bonding Influence Infant Behavior?
Maternal-Infant Bonding is defined as a process of an emotional tie of a mother to her baby, gradually unfolding in the first year of a child's life.

Earlier studies report that bed sharing is required for a healthy maternal bond as one of the most significant psychological processes for the child's survival and future development.

Contrary to previous beliefs, new research published in Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics by the University of Kent analyzed data from 178 infants and their parents discovered no link between bed sharing, infant-mother attachment, and infant behavioral outcomes.


A lot of controversial debate about bed sharing by parents and infant sleep is happening as many researchers and practitioners recommend against bed sharing, particularly before four months of age, due to the increased risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

But parents still follow the idea of attachment parenting to share their bed with their baby for several reasons like practicality and breastfeeding.

"Around a third of all parents share their bed with their infant during the first 18 months of life occasionally to most nights in this UK study. We found the practice was associated with ease of breastfeeding and dealing with night waking of the baby" says Professor Wolke, University of Kent.

Longer follow-up studies on maternal bonding effects on child development can provide more insight about bed sharing required to better inform parents, guardians, and practitioners.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Depression Influences Mother-Infant Relationship
Women with depression during pregnancy or with a history of depression needed to be incorporated with ways to engage their babies and understand their needs in all parenting and birth classes and health visits.
READ MORE
Simple Tips on Parenting During COVID-19 Revealed
During this time of COVID-19 pandemic, kids seem to be coping on average, said researchers. In general, teens process traumatic events in a way that is more like adults.
READ MORE
How to Negotiate With Kids?
In the world of parenting, many negotiations erupt without notice and take parents by surprise. Understanding the real motives, priorities, and outcomes will contribute to a successful negotiation.
READ MORE
Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year
Stepping into a New Year means new promises and resolutions. As a parent, you may want to know some interesting tips for powering up your parenting skills to add to your New Year Resolutions list.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor