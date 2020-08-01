medindia

Does Inflammatory Bowel Disease Trigger Pregnancy Complications?

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 8, 2020 at 12:32 PM Women Health News
Moms-to-be with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) carry certain risks during pregnancy, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics.
Does Inflammatory Bowel Disease Trigger Pregnancy Complications?
Does Inflammatory Bowel Disease Trigger Pregnancy Complications?

Pregnant women with inflammatory bowel disease are more likely to undergo delivery by Caesarean section, according to an analysis of published studies.

The analysis found that one-third of all pregnancies in women with IBD were delivered by Caesarean section, reflecting almost a two-fold increase compared with women without IBD.

The analysis also demonstrated increased risks of gestational diabetes and preterm prelabour rupture of membranes in women with IBD.

Placental-related disorders, such as pre-eclampsia, placental abruption, and placenta previa, did not appear to be increased in women with IBD.

Source: Eurekalert

