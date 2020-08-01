Moms-to-be with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) carry certain risks during pregnancy, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics.

Does Inflammatory Bowel Disease Trigger Pregnancy Complications?

‘Pregnant women with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are at a higher risk of developing more complications during pregnancy.’

The analysis also demonstrated increased risks of gestational diabetes and preterm prelabour rupture of membranes in women with IBD.



Placental-related disorders, such as pre-eclampsia, placental abruption, and placenta previa, did not appear to be increased in women with IBD.



Pregnant women with inflammatory bowel disease are more likely to undergo delivery by Caesarean section, according to an analysis of published studies.