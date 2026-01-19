REGISTER
Does Early Menopause Increase Diabetes Risk?

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 19 2026 1:15 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Postmenopausal diabetes risk is linked to lifestyle and heart health, not the age or type of menopause, experts say.

Does Early Menopause Increase Diabetes Risk?
Women who go through menopause before the age of 45 face a significantly higher risk of developing serious cardiovascular conditions, including coronary heart disease and stroke ().
While menopause is often accompanied by metabolic changes such as increased body fat, reduced insulin sensitivity, and other diabetes-related risk factors, new evidence suggests that menopause itself may not directly trigger the onset of diabetes.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

A new large-scale study offers reassurance for #postmenopausalwomen: while #diabetesrisk increases after #menopause, it’s not tied to when or how you reach it. Whether it's natural or surgical, the real drivers are modifiable lifestyle and cardiovascular factors. #WomensHealth #MenopauseResearch #Menopause #Diabetes

Menopause Type Not a Key Driver of Diabetes

A large-scale, population-based study has found no independent association between either the age at which menopause occurs or the type of menopause and the development of diabetes.

The findings, published online today in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society, indicate that although early menopause is closely linked to heart and vascular disease, it does not appear to be a direct driver of diabetes risk once other contributing factors are taken into account.

Natural menopause and menopause with a surgical cause have been associated with a higher risk of alterations in glucose metabolism in postmenopause. That led many researchers to theorize that early onset (women aged 40-45 y) or premature (women aged < 40 y) menopause would increase a woman’s risk of type 1 or type 2 diabetes. However, a new large-scale study analyzed nearly 147,000 women over a mean follow-up of 14.5 years and concluded that there was no independent or clinically significant relationship between age or type of menopause and the onset of diabetes.

The mean age of women in the study was 60 years, and more than half (60%) were classified as overweight or obese. Nearly 6,600 women (4.5%) were diagnosed with diabetes. Although the incidence of diabetes was higher for women with earlier-onset menopause (5.2% vs 4.2%), the significance disappeared in multivariate modeling. Thus, neither age at menopause nor type of menopause was independently associated with the onset of diabetes.

Smoking, Obesity and Diet Linked to Higher Diabetes Rates

A significantly higher incidence of diabetes was also observed in women with other risk factors, such as smoking at 7.5%, obesity at 10.8%, no intake of vegetables at 6.8%, cholesterol medication at 10.0%, and a high intake of added salt at 7.0%.

The researchers associated the misleading associations observed in the crude and age-adjusted analyses with the presence of confounders. More research is needed to better document the causal pathways between early or premature menopause and its association with morbidity and mortality to implement more appropriate prevention and screening measures in this important segment of the population.

“The results of this study highlight that, although postmenopausal women are at increased risk for diabetes, it does not appear to be related to the age at menopause onset or whether menopause occurs naturally or due to surgery but rather to cardiovascular and lifestyle risk factors. This is somewhat reassuring in that cardiovascular risk factors, such as hypertension and hyperlipidemia, can be controlled, and lifestyle factors, such as smoking, diet, and exercise are modifiable, whereas age at menopause is not,” says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society.

Reference:
  1. Timing and type of menopause are not risk factors for the onset of diabetes: a UK Biobank cohort study - (https://journals.lww.com/menopausejournal/fulltext/9900/timing_and_type_of_menopause_are_not_risk_factors.584.aspx)

Source-Eurekalert


