About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Does Drinking Water Prevent Heart Failure?

by Dr Jayashree on April 2, 2022 at 9:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Does Drinking Water Prevent Heart Failure?

Staying well-hydrated may be associated with a reduced risk of developing heart failure, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Their findings appear in the European Heart Journal.

Heart failure is a chronic condition that develops when the heart does not pump enough blood for the body's needs and affects more than 6.2 million Americans, a little more than 2% of the population. It is also more common among adults ages 65 and older.

Advertisement


"Similar to reducing salt intake, drinking enough water and staying hydrated are ways to support our hearts and may help reduce long-term risks for heart disease," said Natalia Dmitrieva, Ph.D., the lead study author and a researcher in the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of NIH.

After conducting preclinical research that suggested connections between dehydration and cardiac fibrosis, a hardening of the heart muscles, Dmitrieva and researchers looked for similar associations in large-scale population studies.
Advertisement

To start, they analyzed data from more than 15,000 adults, ages 45-66, who enrolled in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study between 1987and 1989 and shared information from medical visits over 25 years.

In selecting participants for their retrospective review, the scientists focused on those whose hydration levels were within a normal range and who did not have diabetes, obesity, or heart failure at the start of the study.

Approximately 11,814 adults were included in the final analysis, and, of those, the researchers found 1,366 (11.56%) later developed heart failure.

To assess potential links with hydration, the team assessed the hydration status of the participants using several clinical measures.

Looking at levels of serum sodium, which increases as the body's fluid levels decrease, was especially useful in helping to identify participants with an increased risk for developing heart failure.

It also helped identify older adults with an increased risk for developing both heart failure and left ventricular hypertrophy, an enlargement and thickening of the heart.

A randomized, controlled trial will be necessary to confirm these preliminary findings, the researchers said. However, these early associations suggest good hydration may help prevent or slow the progression of changes within the heart that can lead to heart failure.

While fluid guidelines vary based on the body's needs, researchers recommended a daily fluid intake of 6-8 cups (1.5-2.1 liters) for women and 8-12 cups (2-3 liters) for men.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Heart Healthy Heart Alcohol Addiction and Women Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Pericarditis 

Recommended Reading
Congestive Heart Failure
Congestive Heart Failure
Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump ...
Drugs Causing Low Blood Sodium Levels / Hyponatremia
Drugs Causing Low Blood Sodium Levels / Hyponatremia
Many drugs can lower your blood sodium levels or hyponatremia. Low blood sodium symptoms are ......
Drinking Water Helps Prevent Heart Failure
Drinking Water Helps Prevent Heart Failure
Drinking sufficient water and staying well-hydrated could reduce the risk of developing heart ......
Black Coffee May Help Reduce Heart Failure Risk
Black Coffee May Help Reduce Heart Failure Risk
Good news to coffee lovers. Drinking caffeinated black coffee everyday is associated with reduced .....
Alcohol Addiction and Women
Alcohol Addiction and Women
Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you....
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of ...
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve...
Pericarditis
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe ches...
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms bu...
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve...
Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat
Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat
Dehydration, acidity, loss of energy are common problems that often occur due to insufficient water ...

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker Accident and Trauma Care Blood Donation - Recipients Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Drug Side Effects Calculator Sanatogen Hearing Loss Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)