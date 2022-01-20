Does COVID-19 Transmission Occur Through Breastfeeding?

There is no evidence of COVID-19 transmission through breastmilk, according to a new study led by researchers at UCLA Health. The study was published in the journal Pediatric Research.
The University of California researchers analyzed breastmilk samples from 110 lactating women who donated to the Mommy's Milk Human Milk Biorepository at the University of California, San Diego between March and September 2020.
Of the 110 women included, 65 had a positive COVID-19 test, while 9 had symptoms but tested negative, and 36 were symptomatic but were not tested.
Researchers found SARS-CoV-2 genetic material (RNA) in the breastmilk of 7 women (6%) with either confirmed infection or who reported being symptomatic.
A second breastmilk sample taken from these 7 women between one and 97 days later did not contain any SARS-CoV-2 RNA. The authors did not find any SARS-CoV-2 genetic material known as SgRNA, which is an indicator of virus replication, in the 7 breastmilk samples and when culturing other samples.
There was no clinical evidence of infection in the infants who were breastfed by the 7 mothers with SARS-CoV-2 RNA in their milk.
Researchers said that the study may have some limitations. For instance, its low sample size may not capture all the potential factors that predict the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in breastmilk.
However, it is the largest study at this time to analyze breastmilk and provides evidence that breastfeeding from women proven or suspected to have had SARS-CoV-2 infection does not carry risk or lead to COVID-19 infection in their infants.
