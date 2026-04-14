Does COVID-19 Increase the Risk of Lung Cancer?

Can coronavirus (COVID-19) infection increase lung cancer risk? Yes, COVID-19 may create lasting changes in the lung environment that could potentially support cancer development over time.
Is COVID-19 really linked to lung cancer risk? Yes, a new scientific study from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem has revealed a potential link between COVID-19 infection and an increased risk of lung cancer. The research highlights how biological changes triggered in the lungs after coronavirus infection may contribute to long-term cellular damage and possibly elevate cancer risk, shedding new light on the lasting impact of the pandemic on respiratory health.
SARS-CoV-2 Linked to Long-Term Lung Disease RiskThe study, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, integrates human clinical data with mechanistic research in animal and cellular models to better understand how SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may contribute to long-term lung disease (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Thymidine phosphorylase promotes SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-driven lung tumor development
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“Our findings suggest that COVID-19 may do more than cause acute illness—it may also create biological conditions in the lung that could contribute to increased cancer risk over time,” said Wei Li, Ph.D., professor of biomedical sciences at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and co-corresponding author on the study. “Understanding these pathways is critical as we continue to study the long-term health impacts of the virus.”
COVID-19 and Lung Cancer Risk: TYMP Protein May Promote Cancer GrowthThe study identified a key role for thymidine phosphorylase (TYMP), a protein that may interact with the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to promote inflammation, fibrosis and tumor-related pathways in the lung. Researchers found that this interaction may activate processes associated with cancer growth and alter the lung’s immune environment in ways that could support tumor formation.
Using a large clinical dataset from the TriNetX Research Network, the research team also observed a higher incidence of lung cancer among patients with a history of COVID-19, particularly among current and former smokers. The authors note that additional research is needed to better understand this relationship and its long-term implications.
Cayleigh Wallace of Marshall University and Alex Gileles-Hillel, M.D., of Hebrew University and Hadassah Medical Center served as co-first authors on the study. Li and Hong Yue, Ph.D. of Marshall University served as co-corresponding authors. This work supports a pending NIH R03 grant application led by Yue, with David Gozal, M.D., M.B.A., Ph.D. (Hon) of Marshall University serving as a consultant.
“The collaboration between basic and translational scientists and clinicians enabled the identification of mechanisms underlying epidemiological evidence linking COVID-19 infection to the potential increased risk of lung cancer,” said Gozal, who serves as vice president for health affairs and dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. “This is exactly the type of research the School of Medicine aims to expand in the coming years.”
Reference:
- Thymidine phosphorylase promotes SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-driven lung tumor development - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2026.1798566/full)