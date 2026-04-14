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Does COVID-19 Increase the Risk of Lung Cancer?

by Adeline Dorcas on Apr 14 2026 11:26 AM

Can coronavirus (COVID-19) infection increase lung cancer risk? Yes, COVID-19 may create lasting changes in the lung environment that could potentially support cancer development over time.

Does COVID-19 Increase the Risk of Lung Cancer?
Is COVID-19 really linked to lung cancer risk? Yes, a new scientific study from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem has revealed a potential link between COVID-19 infection and an increased risk of lung cancer. The research highlights how biological changes triggered in the lungs after coronavirus infection may contribute to long-term cellular damage and possibly elevate cancer risk, shedding new light on the lasting impact of the pandemic on respiratory health.

SARS-CoV-2 Linked to Long-Term Lung Disease Risk

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, integrates human clinical data with mechanistic research in animal and cellular models to better understand how SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may contribute to long-term lung disease (1 Trusted Source
Thymidine phosphorylase promotes SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-driven lung tumor development

Go to source).

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
“Our findings suggest that COVID-19 may do more than cause acute illness—it may also create biological conditions in the lung that could contribute to increased cancer risk over time,” said Wei Li, Ph.D., professor of biomedical sciences at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and co-corresponding author on the study. “Understanding these pathways is critical as we continue to study the long-term health impacts of the virus.”

COVID-19 and Lung Cancer Risk: TYMP Protein May Promote Cancer Growth

The study identified a key role for thymidine phosphorylase (TYMP), a protein that may interact with the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to promote inflammation, fibrosis and tumor-related pathways in the lung. Researchers found that this interaction may activate processes associated with cancer growth and alter the lung’s immune environment in ways that could support tumor formation.

Using a large clinical dataset from the TriNetX Research Network, the research team also observed a higher incidence of lung cancer among patients with a history of COVID-19, particularly among current and former smokers. The authors note that additional research is needed to better understand this relationship and its long-term implications.

Lung Care Before and After COVID-19
Lung Care Before and After COVID-19
COVID-19 infection causes persistent symptoms such as difficulty breathing and weakness even after being discharged from hospitals. Such people should focus on healthy nutrition and deep breathing exercises to prevent secondary lung infections.
Cayleigh Wallace of Marshall University and Alex Gileles-Hillel, M.D., of Hebrew University and Hadassah Medical Center served as co-first authors on the study. Li and Hong Yue, Ph.D. of Marshall University served as co-corresponding authors. This work supports a pending NIH R03 grant application led by Yue, with David Gozal, M.D., M.B.A., Ph.D. (Hon) of Marshall University serving as a consultant.

“The collaboration between basic and translational scientists and clinicians enabled the identification of mechanisms underlying epidemiological evidence linking COVID-19 infection to the potential increased risk of lung cancer,” said Gozal, who serves as vice president for health affairs and dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. “This is exactly the type of research the School of Medicine aims to expand in the coming years.”

COVID-19's Virus May Help Shrink Cancer Tumors
COVID-19's Virus May Help Shrink Cancer Tumors
COVID-19’s impact on cancer patients leads to the discovery of immune cells that may help target tumors, potentially offering a novel treatment for various cancers.
The findings provide a foundation for future studies focused on understanding long-term cancer risk and identifying potential targets for prevention and treatment.

Reference:
  1. Thymidine phosphorylase promotes SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-driven lung tumor development - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2026.1798566/full)


Smoking Increases COVID-19 Severity and Associated Death Risk
Smoking Increases COVID-19 Severity and Associated Death Risk
A first study of its kind based on observational and genetic data explored the relationship between smoking and COVID-19 severity.
Source-Eurekalert

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Did You Know:
COVID-19 infection may be linked to a potential increase in lung cancer risk through underlying biological mechanisms in the lungs. #COVID19 #LungCancerRisk #LungHealth #SARSCoV2 #medindia

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