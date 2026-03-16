Does Cortisol Affect the Brain Cells That Guide Orientation?

Stress hormone cortisol may disrupt grid cells, weakening the brain’s internal navigation system and spatial orientation.
Elevated levels of the stress hormone cortisol may interfere with the brain’s internal navigation system, according to a study conducted by researchers at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany. The hormone appears to disrupt the activity of grid cells, specialized brain cells that help individuals understand their position and direction in space (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Cortisol Treatment Impairs Path Integration and Alters Grid-like Representations in the Male Human Entorhinal Cortex
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To examine this effect, scientists conducted an imaging study involving 40 participants. Volunteers were asked to complete a virtual navigation task while their brain activity was monitored using an MRI scanner. Some participants were given cortisol before the experiment so researchers could observe how the hormone influenced spatial navigation.
Cortisol Linked to Poorer Navigation PerformanceThe results showed that individuals who received cortisol had greater difficulty completing the navigation task. Brain scans also revealed that the typical activity patterns of grid cells became less defined when cortisol levels were elevated.
The findings, published online in the journal PLOS Biology, suggest that stress-related hormonal changes can directly affect the neural systems responsible for orientation and spatial awareness.
It is well known that stress influences human behavior and thinking, but it was mostly unclear how cortisol disrupts the circuits in the brain responsible for navigation. A team working with Dr. Osman Akan from the Ruhr University Bochum, Department of Cognitive Psychology, and colleagues from the Department of Neuropsychology, as well as researchers from University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, set out to investigate this very question.
40 healthy men took part in the experiment, each on two different days. On one day, the subjects received 20 milligrams of cortisol; on the second day, they were given a placebo. On each day, they took an orientation test while their brain activity was recorded in the MRI scanner.
Virtual Landscape Test Used to Measure Navigation SkillsFor the test, the subjects were placed in a vast, virtual meadow landscape, where they had to move toward various trees in succession that disappeared upon arrival. They then had to find the direct path back to the starting point without any indication of where the path could be. In one part of the test, the environment was entirely devoid of permanent landmarks, featuring only the trees as temporary targets. In another part, a lighthouse served as a permanent reference point.
Cortisol significantly worsened the participants’ orientation. Compared with the results after taking the placebo, they made far greater errors in finding their destinations regardless of any spatial landmarks or the complexity of the path.
The grid cells’ activity pattern became less distinct under the influence of cortisol. In particular, when navigating environments without any landmarks, the cells had virtually no function. “Under stress, the brain loses the ability to effectively utilize its internal navigation maps,” explains Akan.
The researchers noticed that cortisol also led to increased activation in another area of the brain, the caudate nucleus. “This indicates that the brain is trying to compensate for the loss of the main navigation system in the entorhinal cortex through alternative strategies,” says Akan.
The entorhinal cortex is one of the first regions of the brain that Alzheimer's disease affects. “Because chronic stress is a risk factor for dementia, our study reveals a critical mechanism for how stress hormones destabilize this sensitive region,” explains Akan.
Reference:
- Cortisol Treatment Impairs Path Integration and Alters Grid-like Representations in the Male Human Entorhinal Cortex - (https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3003661)
Source-Eurekalert