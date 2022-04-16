Does Chlorinated Water Affect Gut Microbiome of Children?

Advertisement

Now a team of scientists led by Tufts, the University of California at Berkeley, the International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh, and Eawag in Switzerland has found that using chlorine to treat drinking water in Dhaka, Bangladesh does not disrupt the normal population of bacteria in the digestive tract of children, in addition to reducing diarrhea and antibiotic use.The children's microbiomes—tested from stool samples collected one year after the dispensers were installed —had a similar diversity and abundance of bacteria as children who didn't receive chlorinated water. Some slight differences were observed, including the enrichment of beneficial bugs and increases in the presence of some antibiotic resistance genes, but those changes were small and the overall make-up of their microbiomes was similar.While chlorine inactivates microorganisms present in water during storage, transport, and delivery through the tap, this study suggests that it's not killing the good bacteria after the chlorinated water is consumed. In fact, by keeping the bad bugs out of the water supply, chlorination is allowing kids' microbiomes to thrive and do their good work maintaining health.That's very important especially in the first few years of life. The gut microbiome of infants is seeded at birth, then grows and stabilizes to its adult-like state by the time a child is about three years old.The progressive colonization by different bacteria in the microbiome may be important to several developmental milestones related to metabolism and weight maintenance, allergy development, disease susceptibility, and even mental health.said Maya Nadimpalli, research assistant professor in civil and environmental engineering at Tufts,Amy Pickering, formerly of Tufts and now Blum Center Distinguished Chair in Global Poverty and Practice at the University of California, Berkeley, has been working on developing and field testing automated chlorination devices that are compatible with water infrastructure in Africa and Asia.said Pickering, who led the original trial and this study's research team.Nadimpalli, whose research is conducted in collaboration with the Stuart B. Levy Center for Integrated Management of Antimicrobial Resistance at Tufts, notes that since children in Bangladesh are frequently exposed to pathogens, they are also treated with antibiotics at a rate five times higher than children in the U.S.Source: Eurekalert