Does Breast Milk Change With the Time of Day?

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Sep 6 2025 11:46 AM
Breast milk naturally changes over the day, sending signals that may shape a baby’s sleep, growth, and immune health.

Nature’s first vaccine, a baby’s first superfood, and a mother’s lifelong gift—with all these functions, breast milk is more than just nourishment for the baby. It’s a dynamic fluid that changes with the clock, carrying signals that may help guide a baby’s sleep, growth, and immunity.
Not all mothers, however, have the opportunity to breastfeed multiple times during the day and night directly and might use expressed milk stored for later.


Breast Milk: The Link Between Mother and Child

Several signals, including those believed to affect newborns' circadian rhythms, are sent from the mother to the child through breast milk. But during the course of a day, the amounts of the hormones and proteins involved in circadian signaling may change in breast milk. In order to better understand these variations, US researchers examined expressed breast milk samples collected at various times of the day. The journal Frontiers in Nutrition published its findings (1 Trusted Source
Day/night fluctuations of breast milk bioactive factors and microbiome

Go to source).


Assessing Breast Milk

Breast milk samples were collected from three different studies that involved breastfeeding mothers with babies younger than one year.

The mothers chosen for the studies were
  • Generally healthy
  • Had full-term births
  • Did not use antibiotics or drugs or smoke
In addition to providing milk samples at various points throughout the day, they completed questionnaires regarding their lifestyle, health, and nursing practices. In most cases, the same mothers were asked to repeat the process a month later.


Collected Breast Milk at Four Time Points

Mothers expressed milk at four time points (6 am, 12 pm, 6 pm, and 12 am) over 24 hours, with samples stored at –80°C until analysis. Hormones (melatonin, cortisol, and oxytocin) and immune proteins (IgA and lactoferrin) were measured using ELISAs, while DNA extraction and sequencing were performed to study the breast milk microbiome. Hormones were linked to circadian rhythms, bonding, and gut development, while immune proteins supported infant immunity.


Breast Milk Variations Through The Day and Night

The study found that during the day, certain elements of breast milk, specifically melatonin and cortisol, changed. In contrast to cortisol, which peaked in the early morning, melatonin peaked around midnight.

“Everyone has circadian rhythms in their blood, and this is often reflected in breast milk from nursing mothers. These cycles are followed by hormones such as melatonin and cortisol, which enter milk from the mother's circulation,” concluded the author.


The remaining components under examination remained mostly constant throughout the day. This might be because they may not be as strongly influenced by signals dictating circadian rhythms.

Additionally, as the infants grew older, the researchers discovered that the amounts of various chemicals in breast milk changed.

Diverse Sample Collection Needed

Some limitations of the study included the failure to account for variables such as maternal diet or delivery type, and the results need to be confirmed in larger, more diverse groups. However, the results show that the timing of breast milk expression may be highly significant.

By aligning feedings with a baby’s natural body clock, parents may help support healthier sleep, growth, and immunity—those benefits fine-tuned by evolution itself!

Reference:
  1. Day/night fluctuations of breast milk bioactive factors and microbiome - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2025.1618784/full)


Source-Frontiers


