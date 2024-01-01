Does Benzodiazepine Use in Pregnancy Heighten Miscarriage Risk?



Benzodiazepine Use Linked to 70% Higher Miscarriage Risk

The use of benzodiazepines, a drug class prescribed for anxiety, depression, and insomnia, might be linked to increased miscarriage risk when taken during pregnancy.Benzodiazepines, generally known as benzos, are a class of sedative //medications. Xanax, Valium, Ativan, and Klonopin are some of the most well-known drugs, reports Daily Mail. In the study, published in the journalresearchers from Taiwan looked at miscarriages among women exposed to benzos before getting pregnant only, during pregnancy only and during both time periods.They studied over three million pregnancies in two million women and found that 4.4 percent -- or 136,130 -- resulted in miscarriages. They analysed the medical history of all the women studied and found those prescribed benzos were, on average, 70 percent more likely to miscarry compared to those who didn't take the pills, the study noted.The researchers also mentioned that this higher risk persisted even when other confounding factors such as the woman's age and health were taken into account. Alprazolam, the generic version of Xanax, showed the lowest risk association, at 39 percent, according to the study. As per researchers, benzos, when used during pregnancy, can cross the barrier between the mother and the placenta, exposing a fetus to the drugs.Researchers theorized that because benzodiazepines have a role in cell development and growth, benzodiazepine exposure could cause fetal developmental defects, which could lead to miscarriage. While the study found a relationship between benzos and miscarriages, researchers were unable to establish a direct link. The researchers did account for underlying diseases that could have caused miscarriage, but they did not assess the impact of a combination of factors, such as smoking and anxiety.Source-IANS