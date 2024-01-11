Does Alkaline Water Prevent Kidney Stones?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Alkaline Water: Help or Hype for Uric Acid and Cystine Urolithiasis?



Bottled Water Has ‘Trivial‘ Alkaline Content to Replace Kidney Stones Interventions



Alkaline water has a higher pH than regular water, which may help in preventing kidney stones. However, bottled water popularly marketed as "alkaline water" has negligible alkali content to raise the urinary pH and is unlikely to be an effective alternative for the prevention of recurrent urinary stones, reports a study published in).Alkaline water, sometimes called high-pH water, is an increasingly popular category of bottled water. Compared to tap water, with a typical pH of around 7.5, alkaline water is manufactured to have a higher (more alkaline) pH – in the range of 8 to 10.Consumption and sales of alkaline water have increased sharply in recent years. Proponents claim various health benefits, including improved hydration and increased urinary pH.in patients with previous stones.Potassium citrate tablets are commonly prescribed to prevent recurrent stones. However, many patients do not follow recommended treatment – often related to the need to take large pills several times per day. If alkaline water could raise urinary pH, it might be an attractive alternative for stone prevention.To assess the potential for high-pH water to prevent urinary stones, Dr. Patel's team measured the pH of five commercially available alkaline water products. They also reviewed published data on other types of drinks and over-the-counter products with the potential to raise urinary pH.The five brands tested in the study had a similar pH, in a narrow range of around 10. One product contained a small amount of citrate, which was not listed on the product label. Otherwise, the tested alkaline waters had no organic anions that could be metabolized to alkali by the body – as supplied by potassium citrate tablets.That's a "trivial" concentration compared to the body's typical metabolic acid production of 40 to 100 mEq/L per day, according to the authors.In contrast, some other commercially available products do have the potential to increase pH – notably including orange juice, with an alkali content of up to 15 mEq/L. Orange juice also has the lowest estimated cost to achieve the target alkali concentration of 30 mEq per day.Baking soda was among the most effective and cost-efficient alternatives, although with potential concerns related to sodium content. Newer products dissolvable in water also appeared to provide useful and affordable options. The article includes a graphic table comparing the alkali content of various products and their costs in reaching target alkali levels.The researchers note the limitations of their laboratory study and emphasize the need for clinical trials of the options for raising urinary pH.Source-Eurekalert