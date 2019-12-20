Doctors Treated 47-Year-Old MS Patient Successfully with Bone Marrow Transplant

Mishra, who was bedridden earlier, is back to his normal routine life, was diagnosed with MS an autoimmune neurodegenerative disease, where the body's own defense system starts attacking its nervous system, without any specific reasonUnlike the current line of MS treatment, which mainly includes steroid therapy, physiotherapy, and symptom management, doctors used Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT).Dr. Rahul Bhargava, Director, Department of Clinical Hematology & Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Hospital in Gurugram with his team performed autologous bone marrow transplant where they used Mishra's stem cells for transplant, thereby reducing the chances of rejection and infections."In an autologous BMT procedure, the healthy stem cells from the patient are taken out and preserved. Chemotherapy is then administered to reset the body's immunity, and then the stem cells are injected back to rescue the person from the side effects of chemotherapy," said Bhargava.After the surgery, the patient is kept under isolation for a few months to ensure he/she does not contract any infection. In this case, when Mr. Anurag approached us, he was entirely dependent on others for his basic needs. But within six months after the treatment, he is back on his legs and is carrying on with his normal life," Bhargava added.According to the patient, the attacks are sudden and may affect any part of your body, limiting your abilities."Extreme pain and disabilities this disease gave, made me very scary and depressing. I think I am very lucky to get to know about Dr. Rahul Bhargava and the team, who cured me miraculously," Mishra said."Too much delay in the procedure can considerably affect the clinical outcomes. In the case of Mr. Anurag, recovery is 90 percent, which means he received the treatment within recovery time-frame," Dr. Bhargava said.Source: IANS