About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Doctors Remove Mobile Phone from Intimate's Abdomen

by Colleen Fleiss on January 20, 2022 at 11:02 PM
Font : A-A+

Doctors Remove Mobile Phone from Intimate's Abdomen

A mobile phone has been removed from the stomach of a Tihar prisoner who had ingested it in a bid to conceal it from the authorities during a surprise check.

The incident took place on January 5 when the inmate lodged at Jail No. 1 swallowed a mobile phone to hide it from the staff while he was being searched.

Advertisement


The inmate was immediately taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in the city from where he was referred to the GB Pant Hospital.

Doctors at the GB Pant Hospital, who performed the endoscopy, told IANS that it was not the first time that they performed the procedure of removing a foreign object from a person's stomach.
Advertisement

"It was probably the tenth time we were doing such a procedure," said Siddharth Srivastava from the Department of Gastroenterology, GB Pant Hospital.

He said that the presence of the mobile phone was established with the help of an X-Ray and later on they performed an endoscopy and removed it through the patient's mouth with the help of a snare.

He further said that in 2021, the doctors at the hospital had published a case study in a gastro journal based on such a procedure.

Notably, the inmate had swallowed the mobile phone on January 5 and the procedure was done on January 15, which meant that the inmate was carrying the mobile phone in his stomach for exactly 10 days.

"He was admitted to the hospital for over a week and was under constant medical observation," the DG Prison added.

The Tihar Jail authorities have been strengthening the security arrangements in the prison following the major backlash they received over jail officials being caught providing facilities to the inmates, including cellphones.

Over 40 officials at Tihar Jail have been booked by various law enforcement agencies during the past six months for extending benefits to the prisoners in one way or the other.

Goel, in an earlier interview with IANS, had said that the Tihar Jail will soon have two X-ray based human body scanners that can prevent infiltration of illegal articles and gadgets inside the prison premises.

Goyal said they are installing three new towers inside the jail premises that would confine the mobile signals emanating from the prison.

"All these measures are steps in the right direction and can prove beneficial in the future," he added.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Chocoholics Love The Camel Milk Chocolate!
Study Says Kids With Kawasaki-like Disease Post COVID Recove... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Black Tea Protects against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Black Tea Protects against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Green Mediterranean Diet may Help Repair Age-Related Brain Damages
Green Mediterranean Diet may Help Repair Age-Related Brain Damages
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Top Ten Cell Phone Safety Facts Abdominal Distension Five Places You Shouldn´t Store Your Cell Phone 

Recommended Reading
Next Generation of Endoscopy Technology Developed
Next Generation of Endoscopy Technology Developed
A miniaturised multi-photon microscope, which could be used in an endoscope in future, excites the ....
Girl Who Swallowed 37 Magnets Undergoes Lifesaving Surgery
Girl Who Swallowed 37 Magnets Undergoes Lifesaving Surgery
A 3-year old girl in Oregon, United States, underwent a lifesaving operation after accidentally ......
Two Children Swallowed Button Batteries from Fidget Spinners
Two Children Swallowed Button Batteries from Fidget Spinners
Two young children swallowed button batteries from fidget spinners causing burns to their ......
Delhi Doctors Finally Remove Denture Swallowed Three Years Back
Delhi Doctors Finally Remove Denture Swallowed Three Years Back
63-year-old Usha Rani had difficulty in swallowing for the last three years due to the barrier of a ...
Abdominal Distension
Abdominal Distension
Abdominal distension refers to the swelling of the abdomen. The distension is caused by either air (...
Five Places You Shouldn´t Store Your Cell Phone
Five Places You Shouldn´t Store Your Cell Phone
Increased use of mobile phones has caused growing concern about the link between cell phones and can...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)