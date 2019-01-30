medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Prescription of Opioids In Low Doses For Short Duration In Children

by Ramya Rachamanti on  January 30, 2019 at 3:45 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

As the opioid epidemic continues to plague the United States, physician-researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) analyzed prescription patterns in children. They found that both duration of opioid usage and dose declined between 2013 and 2017, while the rate of prescribing remained the same.
Prescription of Opioids In Low Doses For Short Duration In Children
Prescription of Opioids In Low Doses For Short Duration In Children

The findings were published in Pain Medicine. Researchers analyzed 65,190 pediatric cases between 2013 and 2017 across nine different surgical specialties in the CHOP Network. They found that while rates of prescribing remained stable, doctors prescribed opioids for shorter durations and lower individual dose amounts.

While that trend is encouraging, researchers also found that doctors were more likely to prescribe opioids to females, ethnic minorities and patients with public insurance.

"The trends we saw in our study are reassuring," says Ronald S. Litman, DO, corresponding author and an anesthesiologist in the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine at CHOP. "However, we are concerned about the bias we found in prescribing trends, and need to better understand why doctors are prescribing certain patients more opioids."

The rate of fatal overdoses from legally prescribed opioids, such as oxycodone or hydrocodone, has risen steadily from 2000 to 2015, eventually matching rates of fatal heroin overdoses.

Studies show that living in a home with a prescription opioid user is linked to an increase risk in abusing the medication and may lead to opioid addiction. In recent years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have published revised pain treatment guidelines that emphasize a shorter duration of opioid prescription to combat the opioid epidemic in the United States.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Opioid Prescriptions Related to Poor Labor Force Participation

Prescription opioids could affect labor force participation negatively and unemployment through out the nation, according to findings in a new study.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

More News on:

Cannabis Height and Weight-Kids Drug Abuse Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

What's New on Medindia

Secret Weight Loss Tips for the Elderly

The Fruit in News - Guava

Facial Nerve Decompression
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive